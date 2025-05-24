Entitled Woman Shames Employees For Standing In Her Way, So A Coworker Embarrasses Her With A Loud “Compliment” In Front Of The Whole Store

Some customers walk in like they own the place, right down to the eye rolls and sighs.

What would you do if someone were rude to your coworker and another customer for simply standing in the wrong spot?

Would you just ignore it?

Or would you wait for just the right moment to hit them with a perfectly passive-aggressive response?

In the following story, a gourmet store employee finds herself dealing with this exact situation.

Here’s how it all played out.

Be rude to my coworker and another customer? I’ll tell my coworker and the whole room how nice you are. This happened yesterday at work. I work in a small gourmet store in a high-end area. So we have some entitled people. I work in the bakery/checkout section, with 2-3 other people depending on the day. When this happened, there were three of us working, but one girl (CW2) was in the back. My coworker (CW1) was helping this guy find a box of sesame seed cookies we sometimes have. We have a cookie shelf near the entrance that connects us to the other side of the store. She and the customer were standing five feet away from the actual entrance, so it had “opened up,” and there was about three to four feet on the other side of them for people to pass. Enter rude lady (RL).

The lady acted like she was the only one who mattered.

RL was carrying ~4 sandwiches, two of which were wraps, in a container. Her hands were full, but she wasn’t close to dropping everything. She didn’t have a cane or anything, and she walked like I did. Anyway, she comes through the opening, and CW1 and the customer are “in her way.” They blocked a direct path, but she could have easily gone around them to get to me. She would have to cross over to get to me anyway because of where the register is. Instead of taking advantage of the 3-4 feet that were wide open, this woman stops, sighs, and says, “Seriously?” In shock, CW1 and the customer move out of her way, but are giving her a hard side eye. I’m honestly in shock as I’m ringing her up, but I’m in customer service mode, so I’m smiling and being pleasant.

Bet she didn’t like being called that.

She tells me the sandwiches she is buying are for a baseball team. When I asked, she said it was college rather than high school or Little League. So it was probably her son on the team, as she only looks like she is in her late fifties. The exit is about ten feet away from the registers, and we face the door. As this lady is walking out, I say to my coworker, loudly enough for her and others to hear, “She’s such a nice grandma, bringing her grandson’s baseball team sandwiches.” She turned and looked at me, but I said it sincerely enough that she didn’t want to call me out in front of other customers. She just walked out after that.

Yikes! Customers like her are the worst!

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit relate to this story.

Yes, it must!

Here’s a funny thought.

This person did a similar thing to a woman.

According to this, that comment is going to leave a mark.

What a well-played comment!

It’s nice to see that this person opted to get the lady back in a more “friendly” fashion.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.