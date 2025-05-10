Ex Demanded Half Of The Kids’ Clothes After Refusing To Buy His Own, So She Gave Him The Sizes From Two Years Ago

When someone refuses to contribute, giving them exactly what they asked for might be the only way to make a point.

What would you do if your ex demanded half of the kids’ clothes, despite never paying child support and barely seeing them once a week? Would you continue packing your kids bags? Or would you hand over exactly what he asked for, even if it no longer fits?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very predicament with her ex-husband. Here’s what happened.

AITA if i give my ex husband clothes that don’t fit our kids? For context: My ex and I split close to 2 years ago. We share a 12, 8, and 4-year-old who I have full-time custody of, and my ex has every Friday, 4 pm till Saturday, 8 pm. He pays no child support (owes a lot but just doesn’t pay), and I pay for everything that the kids need throughout the year, including school supplies/uniforms and sports/extracurricular activities, etc. Typically when my ex picks the kids up from school on Friday he will swing by my house and grab the bags I’ve packed that have pjs, toothbrushes, clothes and shoes for the kids for their time with him and then he just returns the bags full of dirty uniforms and clothes when he drops them off for me to wash. Last week, we had an argument because I told him he needed to buy clothes for the kids for his house, as I was sick of packing their bags and then having to wash them all when he drops them off.

Now, he’s demanding half of their clothes.

He says he shouldn’t have to, as he bought the kids’ clothes/toys when we were together, etc, and he didn’t take any when we separated, so I owe him half the kids’ clothes. So I gave them to him. Not the clothes that they have now, that I’ve brought them in recent months, as they have grown. I gave him half the clothes that the kids were wearing when we separated. So the sizes 2, 5, and 10 clothes, which I had in the garage. Now my ex is bombarding my phone with texts, insulting me, saying I’m a horrible person for it, and that I owe him still. AITA?

Wow! Well, that’s what he asked for.

