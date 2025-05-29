Friend Got Her Full Name Tattooed Without Asking Her, So She Started Rethinking Their Entire Friendship

Friends show affection in all sorts of ways, but sometimes their methods are just a bit too wild.

One person finds themselves shocked when their friend reveals an outlandish tattoo that leaves them looking for the closest exit out of the friendship.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for demanding my friend to get rid of the tattoo they got for me I think I’ve handled this, but I just have to get this off my chest because it’s crazy.

My best friend of about 7 or 8 years got my full government name tattooed in a very large font on their wrist as a surprise for my birthday without asking my permission. I mean my full first, middle, and last name. It’s absolutely massive and bold.

It took her a while to process it, but once she did, she had to tell her friend she didn’t approve.

It was so shocking, and I had to call them maybe 4 hours later after I processed to tell them that it absolutely has to go and I am not okay with it. I mean my full name just absolutely branded on their wrist. They had pure intentions, but I was just absolutely not okay with it. If they had asked me about this, I would have told them absolutely not.

Then, matters got even worse.

It doesn’t help that we ran into each other at Walmart when I was with my boyfriend and we were both shown at the same time. He obviously doesn’t like it either. It’s just so jarring to see my name like that.

I’m not even sure if I want to continue this friendship because it just feels disrespectful??? AITA for feeling this way?

Friendships thrive on deep connections, but this gesture went far beyond what she was comfortable with.

What did Reddit think?

Due to the permanent nature of tattoos, this problem may not be going away anytime soon.

This behavior is just plain creepy.

A person doesn’t do something this crazy for someone they just feel neutral about.

Ultimately, their friend is the one who has to live with the tattoo.

No matter the intention, the damage to their friendship may already be done.

