Friends Overindulged At A Fancy Restaurant And Wanted To Spit The Bill Equally, But One Of Them Said There’s No Way He’d Pay Even

Dining out with friends should be fun, not financially frustrating.

What would you do if you went to a restaurant with friends and they ordered much more expensive items than you did? Would you think it was a good idea to split the bill equally, or would you prefer separate checks?

That’s the situation this man finds himself in when he goes out with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday at a fancy restaurant.

When the bill arrived, their friends wanted to split it equally among themselves.

Read the story below to see what happened.

AITAH for not wanting to split the bill evenly between 10 people. I (28M) went out to get food for one of my girlfriend’s friend’s birthday. We all decided to go to an expensive fancy restaurant. We were all having a good time laughing and enjoying ourselves. I decided to have a couple drinks and an average priced meal.

Some of their friends ordered a lot of drinks and an expensive meal.

My girlfriend decided to do the same thing. But there was at least 4 individuals. They decided to order twice as many drinks my girlfriend and I had and a meal that was just more than double what I was paying for mine.

This man protested about sharing the bill equally.

So, it was time for the bill. A couple of people wanted to split the bill evenly between the table. They said, this is “to make it easier on the waiter.” Given what was ordered, I protested.

He argued that he wouldn’t pay for other people’s meals.

I started an argument about how I’m not paying for other people’s meals. I said I preferred to pay for what we ordered. I do think it’s worth noting that I do pretty decent financially. AITA for just wanting to pay for my girlfriend’s and my food?

It seems unreasonable to split the bill equally when the orders were far from equal.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person offers some useful advice.

This person shares a short but valid point.

Separate check, please, says this user.

This user thinks it doesn’t need to be an argument.

Finally, short and straightforward.

It’s okay to say no when something doesn’t add up.

