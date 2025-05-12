May 12, 2025 at 2:49 am

‘Fun fact: all sunroofs leak.’ – A Mechanic Shared The Easy Way To Fix Car Sunroofs That Leak Water

three photos of man working on a sunroof

TikTok/@alexthecardoctor

I’m currently dealing with a leaky sunroof in my car, so I appreciated this video very much!

It comes from a TikTokker who goes by the name of Alex the Car Doctor and he showed viewers how they can fix leaky sunroofs in their cars.

man with water bottle and open sunroof

TikTok/@alexthecardoctor

Alex told viewers, “Fun fact: all sunroofs leak. Yes, that’s correct. All sunroofs leak. This little seal don’t do anything.”

He continued, “Now, what you have on sunroofs are called controlled leaks, and each corner of the sunroof, even in the back, you have these drain holes.”

man pouring water into sunroof

TikTok/@alexthecardoctor

Alex then said, “And over time, they will get stopped up, especially if you park under trees.”

He then used an air hose to clean out the drain holes.

Alex said, “If these drains get clogged up, it will start dumping water on the floorboard on either the passenger side or the driver side.”

man talking over an open sunroof

TikTok/@alexthecardoctor

Here’s the video.

@alexthecardoctor

Wet floor boards don’t always mean heater core

♬ original sound – Alex The Car Doctor

This is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 2.31.01 PM Fun fact: all sunroofs leak. A Mechanic Shared The Easy Way To Fix Car Sunroofs That Leak Water

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 2.31.08 PM Fun fact: all sunroofs leak. A Mechanic Shared The Easy Way To Fix Car Sunroofs That Leak Water

And one viewer just doesn’t get it…

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 2.31.27 PM Fun fact: all sunroofs leak. A Mechanic Shared The Easy Way To Fix Car Sunroofs That Leak Water

No more leaky sunroofs!

