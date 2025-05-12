‘Fun fact: all sunroofs leak.’ – A Mechanic Shared The Easy Way To Fix Car Sunroofs That Leak Water

I’m currently dealing with a leaky sunroof in my car, so I appreciated this video very much!

It comes from a TikTokker who goes by the name of Alex the Car Doctor and he showed viewers how they can fix leaky sunroofs in their cars.

Alex told viewers, “Fun fact: all sunroofs leak. Yes, that’s correct. All sunroofs leak. This little seal don’t do anything.”

He continued, “Now, what you have on sunroofs are called controlled leaks, and each corner of the sunroof, even in the back, you have these drain holes.”

Alex then said, “And over time, they will get stopped up, especially if you park under trees.”

He then used an air hose to clean out the drain holes.

Alex said, “If these drains get clogged up, it will start dumping water on the floorboard on either the passenger side or the driver side.”

No more leaky sunroofs!

