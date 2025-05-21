Girlfriend’s Best Friend Refuses To Acknowledge Her Boyfriend’s Existence, So He Tells Her She’s Not Welcome In Their Future Home

One man’s relationship is going great—except for one problem: his girlfriend’s best friend hates him.

My girlfriends best mate hates me and didn’t expect there to be consequences Me (21m) and my girlfriend (24f) have been dating for nearly a year now and plan to move out to our own house soon. We are very happy together yet her best friend (22f) despises me. She has non stop put me down to her and refuses to use my name instead referring to me as “gf’s boyfriend.”

After informing her that we plan to move out I quietly told her, with my GFs permission, that I wouldn’t feel comfortable with someone who hates me being in my house (we have told a handful of other people). She has been complaining against me even more now to my GF. I now am tempted to say that no matter what she also won’t be godparent to any of our children despite her making it clear she’s desperate to be in that position of responsibility.

Reddit couldn’t agree on whether the boyfriend was drawing healthy boundaries—or taking it too far, too soon.

This trio has some serious communication issues to work out before house keys (or godparent titles) start getting handed out.

