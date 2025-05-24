Customer Asked For A Refund On Something He Didn’t Even Buy, And It Got The Cashier Fired

Feeling responsible when something bad happens to someone is never a good feeling.

It downright sucks.

But should you feel guilty if that person wasn’t doing their job properly?

Read on to see why the guy in this story isn’t sure.

So… I got someone fired over $18

I went to a nursery today and bought a stone sink basin. At the counter I asked if they have a cart or could help me get it in the car since the sink probably weighs about 80-90 pounds and parking was kind of far. The cashier rolls out a pallet dolly for me but doesn’t offer to help. Understandable since there were people in line behind me.

But there was a bigger issue coming his way.

I get the sink in the car and bring back the dolly and the guy is surprised. I realize through a quick exchange with him and confirm on the receipt that he’s charged me 18 bucks to rent the dolly for 12 hours. I say no no no, I just needed it for here, on the store property, to get it in the car. But he says ‘It’s done,’ and then turns to the next customer. I wait for the customer to finish and then it’s just me and the cashier and I tell him I’d like to return the sink I just bought. His body language basically says it all, I’m sure mine showed I was ticked too since I really was getting ticked and I had just got off work and was dripping with sweat. He says he’ll have to go ask about it and heads in the office. I hear some guys yelling but can’t make out anything specific.

This is where the guilt kicks in.

The cashier storms out not wearing the company apron anymore and kicks some yard sculpture bunny thing on the way out and slams the walk gate. The manager, I assume, came out then. He asked me what happened then popped the register and gave me a cash refund for the $18 and I left… But I’m a bit shook. I never thought each step of this would escalate like it did. I don’t think I was in the wrong but if I knew the guy would get fired or quit or whatever I might of just let it go. Should I have let it go? It’s making me cringe super hard that someone lost their job because I wanted my 18 bucks back.

Here is what people are saying.

I bet. People don’t get a free pass to be unproductive jerks.

Maybe he wanted to get fired.

I bet he was a charming employee except for this one time. (Sarcasm)

It’s a slippery slope.

Maybe he liked picking fights.

Don’t let the door bump you on your way out!

He shouldn’t feel badly at all.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.