He Called His Best Friend The Brother He’d Never Had, But The Mother Of His Step Brother Begs To Differ

What makes someone family?

There are legal definitions of family.

There are biological definitions.

And then there are emotional definitions.

All of them are valid, but swapping one for another can cause a lot of conflict.

Let’s see why this young man is dealing with so much family drama over who he does and does not consider his brother.

AITA for calling my best friend the brother I never had when my dad’s girlfriend has a son?

I’ve (17m) known my best friend since I was 3 when he and his family moved next door to me and my mom. My mom and his mom became close and they’d have regular playdates for us. We’ve been inseparable since then and we spend so much time together we’re like brothers really.

They think of themselves as siblings.

We’re both only children but we’ve acted like siblings and his parents and my mom always treated us like brothers when they realized we felt that way. My dad never really did but he was always fine with my best friend coming to his house when I’m there. My parents are broken up so I spend some time with dad but I mostly live with my mom. There was never any real problem with this before last month.

It was then that the social media bomb got dropped.

Last month was my best friends birthday and I wished him a happy birthday on social media and called him the brother I never had. I’ve said it before and probably even posted it before. So has he. But my dad’s girlfriend was ticked off that I called him that when her son (14) is there. She said I have a brother now. I admit I rolled my eyes at that.

She may be playing a little fast and loose with the term “brother.”

They’ve dated for 3 years but I’ve only known them a few months and she doesn’t fully live with dad yet. But even if she it wouldn’t change anything. He could become my stepbrother eventually but he still won’t be my brother or be someone I’m close to and our relationship will never be what it’s like between my best friend and me.

He argued with his dad’s girlfriend about it.

Anyway, sorry, she didn’t like me rolling my eyes and she told me I should be more careful with her son’s feelings because imagine how he’d feel if he had social media and saw it. I told her that wouldn’t be my problem and that I’ve known my best friend since we were 3. She told me it doesn’t matter and he can never really be family. Then she told me to invest in a better relationship with her son.

She still wants him to apologize.

At that point I was over it so I left and I told my dad I was staying with mom. But I did go back and his girlfriend came over while I was there again and she told dad and me we were doing a family day. My dad was all for it but I said I wasn’t and that I was leaving. She said I still needed to apologize for the post and she was giving me the chance. I told her I wasn’t going to apologize. Apparently she’s still [mad] about my post and my refusal to apologize and my refusal to be her son’s brother. AITA?

He is not brothers with his dad’s girlfriend. She’s being ridiculous.

Let’s see what Reddit makes of this:

Oh, brother.

This is gonna cause problems.

Dad needs to enter the chat.

That’s a lot of drama over a simple birthday wish.

