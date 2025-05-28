He Cancelled An Extra Hotel Room To Save $120 For Their Group Trip, But His Girlfriend Felt Forced Into A Uncomfortable Situation

Traveling with friends can sometimes be a tricky balancing act, especially when plans shift unexpectedly.

When their traveling group was suddenly down a member, one man decided to unilaterally downsize their accommodations. But his girlfriend’s reaction made it clear that this may not have been the right choice.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for canceling one of two hotel rooms? My girlfriend and I are going on a cruise soon with several of our friends.

About four days before we are set to leave, one of our travel mates finds out he will not be able to go with us. Now, it’s down to three of us: my girlfriend, myself, and my friend, who I have known for 20 years and have gone on many cruises with.

He begins thinking about how this would change their lodging arrangements.

I am the one who booked the hotel rooms, and I planned to pay for the one my girlfriend and I are staying in. I had also booked the other room on my account that the other guys would repay me for. But with just three of us, we can fit into a single room with two beds now.

So he decides to downsize their accommodations.

I tried to call her, but she couldn’t talk and asked me to text instead. So I texted her, “Friend can’t come on trip, canceling one of the rooms.” This isn’t the first time this has come up. We had talked about this as a possibility before, and I mentioned that I wanted to cancel a room to save money if this happened.

But his girlfriend wasn’t too happy about this.

Her response was, “Oh. Three people to one bathroom is a lot.” I told her it was only for one night and it would save us $120. She said it sounds like she doesn’t have a choice.

In his mind, he thought he was doing what was best.

So I came up with the best compromise I could think of. I asked if she wanted to pitch in some of the cost to keep both rooms. She said it wasn’t in her budget, but it’s fine since she didn’t have a choice. So AITA for canceling a hotel room so our group of three can share a room and save money?

More communication would have helped things go a lot smoother here.

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

This user offers a potential script.

Who knew potentially saving money could be so controversial?

This user thinks everyone should be entitled to their own preferences.

He really shouldn’t have made the decision so unilaterally.

Planning group travel means taking into account everyone’s preferences.

