He Had Been Saving Up To Buy His Girlfriend An Engagement Ring, But When They Broke Up He Spent The Money On A Tattoo

Maybe I’m crazy, but I always thought people were allowed to do whatever they wanted with THEIR OWN money…

But maybe things have changed and I never got the memo!

Did the fella who wrote this story on Reddit do anything wrong?

His girlfriend thinks so, but it’s also not her money. It’s his money she’s upset about.

Read his story and see what you think!

AITA for spending money saved for an engagement ring on a tattoo? “A bit more than a month ago my now ex broke up with me out of the blue. I don’t want to go into the details of the relationship or the break up but we had been talking about marriage before the break up. We had settled on the wedding bands and an engagement ring. I am by no means well off and arguably live paycheck to paycheck but I manage to always pay my bills, save money, and budget money for fun (concerts, fancy dinners, trips to Ren Fairs/ cons/ rallies, random events, etc).

He worked hard to save up money.

While still doing all this I managed to put aside several thousand for the engagement ring she wanted. After the break up I decided to spend that money on myself. I bought myself my favorite bourbon, a case of my favorite cigars, and finally finish a large tattoo sleeve I’ve been having worked on for two years.

But there’s a problem…

The issue came when I started casually seeing a young woman, let’s call her Dee. I knew Dee before I met my ex but we were more acquaintances than anything else just due to life stuff (and honestly because I only had eyes for my now ex from the moment I first met her) but we knew enough about each other that she was familiar with the fact that I’m not one to just casually throw money around. Since this money wasn’t budgeted for anything (well not since the breakup) and let’s be honest, I’m heartbroken, I’ve been a lot more willing to just say “forget it” and spend money. Tonight I met Dee for dinner and drinks and during the drinks part of the evening she noticed my fresh ink and jokingly asked me if I had gotten promoted or hit the lottery.

That didn’t go well…

When I explained to her where this money had come from she got real serious and told me that spending it like that was disrespectful. That I had saved that money for something beautiful and by “wasting it” it proves I never cared about my ex. Dee ended up leaving me at the bar (where I am currently typing this up) because she was upset with me. Maybe it’s the fantastic cocktails blurring my judgement but am I the jerk for spending my money?”

It’s his money, and it sounds like spending it was his way of dealing with the breakup.

And here’s what Reddit readers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This person chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this individual spoke their mind.

Well, it was his money…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.