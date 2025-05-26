He Isn’t In His Best Friend’s Destination Wedding Party, So He Doesn’t Want To Attend At All

When you have a dear friend, you also want to be a big part of the major milestones in their life.

AITA for bailing on my “best friend’s” wedding after finding out I’m not in the wedding party?

I have known my friend Jake for 16 years, since we were 10, and I always thought we were ride-or-die. I was super supportive when he met his fiancée Sarah, helped plan the proposal and he literally called me FIRST when she said yes.

But that’s where the good vibes stopped.

Over the years we became distant in terms of daily communication, but whenever we meet up it was like we saw each other yesterday. Last month I casually asked about bachelor party plans and discovered not only am I not best man (fine, that’s his brother), I’m not even IN the wedding party AT ALL. He picked work friends he’s known for like 2 years over me and like he said that he didn’t know if I could come since we are like a hour and half drive far from each other. When I asked why, he gave some BS about “keeping numbers even” with her side and like he said that he didn’t know if I could come since we are like a hour and half drive far from each other??

So he wasn’t interested in going.

I was also saving up some money, so that I can get a nice gift and get a nice suit. I was going to use that money to fly across the country for their destination wedding. After finding this out, I made up a work excuse and bailed completely. Now Jake’s blowing up my phone saying I’m being petty and his fiancée is saying I’m making their day “about me.” AITA for not wanting to watch my supposed best friend get married from the random guest section?

