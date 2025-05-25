Homeowner Returned Home To A Freshly Mown Lawn That He Didn’t Request, And It Still Wasn’t Prepared For The Bill Collector Who Came Knocking

It’s a nice surprise to sometimes return home from work to find out that your neighbor has brought your trashcans in for you, or your spouse has cleaned the windows.

But imagine returning home from work to find that your lawn has been mowed and your weeds removed while you were out of the house for the day.

A dream come true, right?

Unfortunately for the person in this story, at 11pm that night, this dream turned into a nightmare.

Read on to find out how a trimmed lawn ended so badly.

AITA for not paying a man that mowed my grass? So, I mowed my grass last Sunday. When I got home from work on Monday I noticed someone had remowed the grass and weed eated. I figured it was the property management company we rent through, because they do that sometimes. Anyway, that night or the next night maybe at 11pm there was a strange man ringing my door bell. I have cameras so I looked on the camera and I didn’t answer the door because I didn’t know him and it’s 11pm. He cursed before walking away.

Yikes! Let’s see how this weird situation escalated.

Today he was back knocking on my door, this time in the afternoon like a normal person. He started to explain that he mowed about five lawns around the area the other day and he put in a lot of effort. I said “I appreciate it, but I didn’t ask you to mow my grass. I actually mowed my own grass.” He said “well I did do a good job and put in a lot of effort, so would you want to pay me for my work?”

Read on to find out how this person responded.

I told him I won’t be paying him as I didn’t ask for him to provide a service. I also said “if you want to be paid for a service you need to ask the person if they want the service first.” I shut the door. He cursed at me again and left. I feel like what he did is a great way to advertise your service and maybe pick up clients with showcasing your work, but showing up to someone’s home demanding payment for something you chose to do on your own with no discussion is wild to me. AITA?

To not only mow someone’s lawn – particularly a lawn that had just been mowed – without even discussing it with them before hand is weird enough.

But to then demand payment for a service they didn’t even want?

That’s some truly odd behavior.

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this.

This Redditor agreed that the man absolutely should not be paid.

While this person suggested taking further action.

Meanwhile others pointed out how risky the man’s strategy truly is.

There is no way that this man should be paid.

He did work that didn’t even need doing, totally unsolicited, before being rude to the people he expects to pay him.

He’s either a lousy businessman, or someone attempting to prey on people’s goodwill or vulnerability.

Neither is a good look.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.