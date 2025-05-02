He Spent $20K On A European Birthday Trip For His Son, But Then Blamed Him for Everything That Went Wrong

This guy was pumped for the ultimate 18th birthday trip—Europe with the fam, a custom itinerary, and his dad footing the bill.

AITA for “having attitude” with my family while on vacation when they constantly ignore my input and blame me when anything goes wrong. I 18M am on vacation in Europe with my family and the from the start it was a disaster. My dad asked me to make the itinerary but he literally changed the entire first half of it without even asking me. He’s paying for everything so I didn’t mind that but I did tell him that the places he added would be boring and it’s not his type of cities which he ofc ignored.

My step mum deliberately avoided taking part in any planning even when I tried to involve her. Fast forward, the first half of it went exactly as I warned my dad it would go. He went to a seafood restaurant for lunch and got mad that it was only seafood they served. Yelled at the waiter at dinner cuz his linguini had muscles on it. The whole time he was saying it was my fault for suggesting this country and city and my step mum was complaining every step of the way.

Through out the whole trip they would point at literally anything and ask me what it is or what it’s made of and would reply smugly if I I say didn’t know by saying something like (well you should know). On day 3 we went to a local market when my SM pointed at a jar of some kind of nuts and asked me what they were. I replied idk I didn’t make the food. She lost it and started yelling at me about respect in the middle of the market at which point I walked away.

Later my dad said I was at the wrong for having attitude and when I said how they both have been blaming me for everything, they said they were just joking. My SM jumped in and said that my dad’s paying for everything so I should just shut up and do what they say and not have attitude. I spoke with my mum about it and she just told me to just ignore them and enjoy it since it’s my birthday trip and since my dad depend around 20K on this trip that I should be grateful. AITA?

The general consensus on Reddit is certain: NTA.

This person says just because Dad is paying doesn’t give him the right to be a jerk.

This person says to ignore it all and just have fun.

And this person says this should definitely be the last vacation he takes with them.

