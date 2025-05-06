He Was A Little Aggressive On An NYC Street, And Now He’s Wondering If It Was Too Much

You ever have one of those interactions that just sorta keeps you up at night?

Like you just ruminate on it over and over, even though in the grand scheme of things it’s completely inconsequential?

I think this is the result of one such rumination.

AITA for passing by a huge crowd and saying “excuse me” sternly to pass by?

I was walking fast with my two dogs and carrying groceries on a narrow sidewalk in NYC. A large group steps out of a restaurant and blocks the entire path to hug. Honestly, I didn’t say excuse me with a sweet tone, but the ones in the path moved out of the way.

Then came the retaliation.

One lady however shouts back “you’re excused!” I turned around, stared her down, and said “really? you were all in the way.”

Others got involved.

I forgot what she said but then someone in her group was like “What happened?!” And that first lady said “He was being nasty!” At that point I just turned around and continued walking.

So who was in the wrong here?

I didn’t care enough to hash it out with her, but AITA for my tone or should I have been more patient and waited for them finish their group hug session?

Let’s see what the comments say:

Nobody gets angrier than someone clearly in the wrong.

Cut your losses, though.

Golden opportunity missed here:

Basically, you can stop ruminating and fugeddaboudit.

No need to play it over in your mind.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.