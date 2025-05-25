He Was Exhausted After A Long Flight, And Wasn’t Letting A Realtor Get Away With Violating His Privacy

Landlords can be hit or miss, but so can their cronies.

Real Estate Agent tested me after an international flight Hi all, I was just listening to Rslash and remembered this petty revenge I got against a real estate agent in 2018. I, 34NB, was renting this tiny studio (if this place was 20 square meters, I’ll eat my jacket) apartment that went up for sale.

All through the process, I was polite and careful with the agents, making sure the tiny space was always clean (it was so small that any mess looked major), making sure I was available at convenient times when they needed to do maintenance, etc. Then, they decided they needed to paint the apartment, including the bathroom.

And because I had one window in my kitchenette, nothing else, it would be very hard to breathe in there until it dried. So, I did what I knew I shouldn’t, and told the agent I was going overseas for two weeks, and they could paint then. But because I had valuables in the apartment, including an inherited MacBook I was trying to download photos off, I insisted they had to make the appointments with my Dad to be in the apartment, and they could not access without him there. About halfway through my trip, I realized my Dad hadn’t mentioned anything about the painting so I asked him, and he said they never contacted him.

So I immediately called the agent, only to discover that the painting was completed, photos had been taken and they were preparing open houses. I was told I could not stop them. One of their open houses was planned for 8 a.m. the day after I arrived home. I told them no, it wasn’t, and if they showed up at that time, not only would my unpacked suitcase be spread around the small space, but I would answer the door in my underwear (I’m a pretty large person, this would not be a pleasant sight). I got home at 11 p.m. on a Saturday night and discovered they had photographed the apartment in such a way that every tech item in the apartment was on full display on the “For Sale” sign outside the property, on the website and in the newspaper.

Guess who knocked on my door at 8 a.m.? And guess what I did? As promised, I answered the door in my underwear, my suitcase and dirty clothes all over the floor. The agent profusely apologized and said they’d “forgotten which day was being rescheduled” and ran away.

Then, a couple of days later when I was back at work, I discovered that several pieces of jewelry were missing, gone during the open-house viewings. The agent didn’t care, insisted they were watching everyone in the apartment, so I went online. I posted Google reviews, Facebook reviews, complaints on their website…

I got a phone call that I was getting my rent heavily discounted for that month, and the agents had to slow the open houses from 4 [per] week to 2. They never sold the place. It was a hole. But, I will never forget that answering the door in my underwear got me the power I needed over those jerks.

