May 23, 2025 at 2:48 am

He Was In The Market For A Mercedes, But Nobody Seemed To Want to Sell Him One

by Ben Auxier

The inside of a Mercedes dealership

TikTok/broskisavageg30

My car buying experiences have been very limited.

I’ve only done it twice – both times at a dealership my uncle worked for, and he just sort of hooked me up with something cheap.

The luxury experience, I’ve always assumed, would be a lot more catered.

But maybe not, according to this video from TikTok user @broskisavageg30:

The inside of a Mercedes dealership

TikTok/broskisavageg30

“I’ve been walking around this dealership for about 45 minutes,” says the voice behind the camera in a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

The inside of a Mercedes dealership

TikTok/broskisavageg30

“Ain’t get no help yet.”

The inside of a Mercedes dealership

TikTok/broskisavageg30

“Let’s see. Is he gonna help? Nope.”

@broskisavageg30

been walking walking around for 45min now (prefer bmw anyways ) #fyp #fypppppppopppppppppppppppppppfyp

♬ original sound – broski_savage_G30

This seemed way over the line to most people.

2025 05 11 16 21 17 He Was In The Market For A Mercedes, But Nobody Seemed To Want to Sell Him One

You could take revenge?

2025 05 11 16 21 32 He Was In The Market For A Mercedes, But Nobody Seemed To Want to Sell Him One

Is it on purpose?

2025 05 11 16 22 42 He Was In The Market For A Mercedes, But Nobody Seemed To Want to Sell Him One

Or is this a notorious spot?

2025 05 11 16 22 51 He Was In The Market For A Mercedes, But Nobody Seemed To Want to Sell Him One

I’m too broke to even walk into one of those places, so I guess I’ll never know.

These dealers are out of control.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter