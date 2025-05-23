He Was In The Market For A Mercedes, But Nobody Seemed To Want to Sell Him One
by Ben Auxier
My car buying experiences have been very limited.
I’ve only done it twice – both times at a dealership my uncle worked for, and he just sort of hooked me up with something cheap.
The luxury experience, I’ve always assumed, would be a lot more catered.
But maybe not, according to this video from TikTok user @broskisavageg30:
“I’ve been walking around this dealership for about 45 minutes,” says the voice behind the camera in a Mercedes-Benz dealership.
“Ain’t get no help yet.”
“Let’s see. Is he gonna help? Nope.”
@broskisavageg30
been walking walking around for 45min now (prefer bmw anyways ) #fyp #fypppppppopppppppppppppppppppfyp
This seemed way over the line to most people.
You could take revenge?
Is it on purpose?
Or is this a notorious spot?
I’m too broke to even walk into one of those places, so I guess I’ll never know.
These dealers are out of control.
