He Was In The Market For A Mercedes, But Nobody Seemed To Want to Sell Him One

My car buying experiences have been very limited.

I’ve only done it twice – both times at a dealership my uncle worked for, and he just sort of hooked me up with something cheap.

The luxury experience, I’ve always assumed, would be a lot more catered.

But maybe not, according to this video from TikTok user @broskisavageg30:

“I’ve been walking around this dealership for about 45 minutes,” says the voice behind the camera in a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

“Ain’t get no help yet.”

“Let’s see. Is he gonna help? Nope.”

This seemed way over the line to most people.

You could take revenge?

Is it on purpose?

Or is this a notorious spot?

I’m too broke to even walk into one of those places, so I guess I’ll never know.

These dealers are out of control.

