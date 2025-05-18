He Went To His Sister’s House To Install Her Dishwasher, But She Was Rude So He Installed The Dishwasher So It Stuck Out Just Enough To Annoy Her

Family can be a real blessing, but sometimes they can be a handful as well.

What would you do if you were going to your sister’s to help install a dishwasher for free but all she did was complain and yell about it?

That is what happened to the brother in this story, so he made sure to install it just a little wrong so it would annoy her long into the future.

Check it out.

Revenge of the dishwasher So a little backstory: My dad’s older sister (aunt) is a hard person to nail down, sometimes she is the sweetest person you’ve ever met other times she is a total Karen. Well a few months back her husband, my uncle passed away (RIP) and it was a total shock to everyone. Right after, the world stopped due to COVID, leaving her with only my cousin which has brought out much more of her Karen side. The story: So, with everything starting to reopen and it being ok to have small gatherings again my dad and I went down to visit my aunt. She had gotten a new dishwasher and my dad nearly flipped when he found out she was going to pay someone a ridiculous amount of money. (I don’t remember exact amount but it was a few hundred more than when my mom got hers installed) so we drove down to her house so my dad could install it for free. So, we get there and the fun begins right away, my aunt complains about where I parked (it was next to her, I drove because my car is newer than dad’s). So I moved, then she complained about parking there because the guy she had paid to cut her lawn was coming so I moved again. (all this time she isn’t telling me where she wants me to park either she’s just telling me I picked bad places despite her enormous driveway). After two or three more times of playing Simon says I end up on the other side of her car which she decides is perfect.

That’s good that her cousin is nice at least.

So, we go in and I greet my cousin who I haven’t seen for about a year due to her being in college (she’s awesome and not entitled at all) her and I sit around and chat for a while and my dad gets to work on the dishwasher. At first aunt was super nice offering me snacks, trying to make my dad sit down and have coffee, etc. But dad wanted to get the job done because he lives 2 hours away and I live 2 hours north of him but was staying with him for the weekend, which was how I got roped into this. My aunt starts going on about how she is so happy to finally have a dishwasher that will be flat against the counter, starts questioning if my dad is doing it right and over all slowly turning from Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. Then she comes in and interrupts my cousin and I’s conversation to ask me about my job and stuff while only half listening when I answer her questions. I knew she was only half listening because I’d talk about something and then immediately after I’d stop talking she would ask me a question about what I just told her, so it was a lot of repeating myself. Then she starts in on my looks, how I’ve gained weight, how my hair would be so much prettier if I straightened it and brushed it properly (my hair is straight and long and I brush it just fine it’s just a little frizzy sometimes) and so on.

Where does the aunt get the nerve to be like this.

I’m self conscious about my looks especially because my cousin is a pageant queen (explain a lot about aunt huh?). And I’m not exactly skinny, I’m squishy but not fat. So, instantly my self esteem is going down and my cousin steps in to the rescue and starts changing the subject to lunch. My aunt is distracted and instantly tells us we are ordering Chinese food (knowing I hate the Chinese place that she always orders from and my dad only eats Chinese food on my birthday) She goes in telling my cousin to get lunch specials, my cousin explains that due to them only doing curbside that they’re not doing lunch specials. My aunt doesn’t like this answer and tells cousin to check their website. This starts a whole argument where my cousin has to check not only their website but their Facebook page AND has to call them and ask about lunch specials just to appease my aunt who even went as far as to demand my cousin ask them to “make an exception.” I tell her it’s fine because that place typically had lunch specials with shell fish in them which I’m allergic too. I’ve told my aunt this a thousand times and every time is like ground hogs day and the same conversation always ensues “Are you sure? You ate it when you were little, could it have been something else you reacted too? What about lobster? Are you sure it’s all shellfish?”

If someone says they are allergic to something, believe them.

Yeah, I hate that conversation. So, we decided what to order and shocker my aunt got shellfish, they make these crab things that look exactly like their chicken fingers so immediately that’s out for me, I ordered fried rice and beef teriyaki for me and my dad. Cousin goes to get it and comes back. Aunt immediately dumps most everything on a plate including the chicken fingers and the fried crab things together ONTOP of the beef teriyaki so I can’t tell which is which. I ended up eating most of the fried rice which of course I heard about. At this point through lunch my aunt is laying into my cousin about everything that’s “bothering her” that day. Her attitude, how lazy she is, her boyfriend and how lazy he is (in front of me and my dad!). I tried to change the subject but it always looped around to my cousin. My dad was mad and when we finished lunch my cousin wrapped up the left overs and said she was taking them to her boyfriend because he was doing summer work and hadn’t eaten today.

Thankfully, she made her escape.

She then looked at me and invited me along. I don’t think I’ve ever ran out the door so fast in my life and I felt bad for ditching my dad. (This happened while we were gone do I heard it second hand) My aunt then laid into my dad about the dishwasher again and my dad had the horrible realization that he was missing a hose that my aunt forgot to buy separately so now my dad had to go to the store with my aunt. The entire way there she complained about my cousin, my other aunt in Florida, my dad’s attitude and how my brother never comes with us for visits (he can’t stand aunt). They get to the store and my dad thinks he knows where the part is but my aunt demands help from the cashier, she goes full blown Karen. Being rude to this poor girl who is just a cashier and doesn’t know much about the stuff they sell and my aunt berated her almost the entire time calling her name’s even that I won’t repeat to keep this clean but they sounded similar to Cupid dumb bass.

How can people be so heartless.

My dad is stunned to silence as he witnesses this and just as this girl is about to cry he finally finds his voice and cuts in, stepping between the girl and my aunt, hands the girl a ten and thanks her for her help and tells her she can let them be now. The girl practically runs for the hills at this point and my dad turns and lays into my aunt now Dad: what is your problem?! Aunt: what? Dad: why are you being so mean to everyone!? Aunt: w-well I’m not meaning to my husband did just die after all Dad: aunt’s name you were a witch (not witch) before that so don’t pull that on me!

He should have gone to the store by himself.

My dad then walks off and finds the part, he buys it with my aunt being strangely quiet the entire time and my dad is even careful not to go to the same cashier that helped them. My aunt drove back to the house after like a maniac and yelled at my dad which he says he tuned out. When they got back to the house cousin and I had also just gotten back and aunt began yelling about how my dad embarrassed her. My dad had enough this point and they started arguing my cousin and I escaped to the den to watch Disney movies while this was over where my aunt uttered the famous words “just finish the dishwasher!” Insert evil laugh as my dad remembers her bragging about how her dishwasher will be flat against the counter Dad agrees and goes about installing the dishwasher except he puts the brackets in backwards on purpose so when he is done an hour or two later, it sticks out of the counter by about an inch (not enough to walk into and hurt yourself but enough to really irritate my aunt)

If she doesn’t like it, she can do it herself.

She starts yelling at my dad that he did it wrong and my dad shrugs and says that if we don’t leave now we will probably hit rush hour traffic so he grabs me while my aunt is still complaining and we run for the car. My cousin texted me on the way home saying aunt hadn’t stopped grumbling about it since we had left and she thought it was hilarious. Please don’t be a Karen guys, particularly not to my dad. He’s a jerk in all the best ways, sorry the revenge was so small but if it helps my mom called last night to check on my aunt and my aunt is STILL complaining about it. (my parents are divorced but my mom is still in contact with my dad’s family and they’re still Ok friends) so it really bugs her THAT much.

How do people have the nerve to complain when someone is trying to help them.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Ouch, too soon.

This person makes a good point.

It is a great gift.

I wouldn’t put it past them.

Some people are just difficult to deal with.

Doing something small to annoy them can be very satisfying.

I’m sure dad will hear about this for years to come.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.