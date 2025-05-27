Her Aunts And Uncles Bought A Vacation Cottage, But When One Aunt Made Her Feel Unwelcome, She Decided To Boycott The Trips

Family and money don’t always go together.

If your extended family went in together to buy a vacation cottage, would you want to go to the cottage even if your aunt made it clear that you weren’t welcome? Or would you skip the cottage trips to follow the aunt’s wishes?

Read how one Redditor’s aunt makes her feel unwelcome, and see what she plans to do.

See the story below for all the details.

AITA for not going to my family’s cottage This started all last year, but I feel like this decision is going to bring on some family drama again, so I need impartial opinions. Last year, my (20f) family bought a cottage for the whole family to use. My parents weren’t involved in the purchase of the cottage at all, but we were apparently invited to use it as long as it’s available.

And this all started with the aunt showing photos.

One day, I was with my cousin getting ready to go out and her mom (my aunt, 40s) asked to talk to me. She told me they had bought a cottage and was showing me photos of it. I told her I was happy and excited for her because the whole family had been talking about getting a cottage, and we all enjoy spending time together as a family.

But then, it got weird…

She then told me I wasn’t included because my dad (her brother) wasn’t involved in buying the cottage. I was slightly taken aback, but told her it was okay and asked to hear more about the cottage. She told me about the maintenance and explained when it would open for the season etc., etc. and then she left to do her own thing.

And the aunt, surprisingly, wasn’t finished.

As my cousin and I were leaving to go out, she stops me in the kitchen and says “If you’re not invited to the course, don’t get upset.” I laughed it off and told her not to worry, as I had plans for the summer anyways and left. After reflecting on the interaction and conversation, I told my mom I didn’t feel comfortable or welcome going to the cottage, and I feel like my dad should speak to his sister as the whole situation was incredibly rude and uncalled for.

But, believe it or not, the dad wasn’t interested.

My dad refuses (to this day) to talk to my aunt and ask for an apology because I “handled it well,” and she would never apologize. After that, I decided I wouldn’t go to the cottage, even if I was invited, until she apologized to me for what she said. My cousins have been trying to persuade me to go as we haven’t had a cousins’ cottage trip in a while but I genuinely don’t feel like I should be there.

All she wants is an apology.

Anyways, they opened the cottage for the season and everyone is asking about availability and making plans to go up there for a weekend. I haven’t said anything because I don’t want to create more drama for the family, but my dad is making me feel bad for the fact that I don’t want to go. So, would I be a jerk if i didn’t go? I already made it clear I want an apology and acknowledgment from my aunt that what she said was rude and unnecessary but everyone is making me feel weird for dying in this hill because, “family shouldn’t fight.”

Is this niece being stubborn or in the right for standing her ground? Read the comments below to learn what Reddit thinks.

Most Redditors said “NTA,” with varying additional comments.



One even said this is what the aunt asked for.



Others suggested strategizing.



And finally, one Redditor didn’t beat around the bush on their feelings.



Avoiding the cottage makes sense!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.