Her Best Friend Got Engaged A Year Ago But Has Yet To Set The Date, So Now This Recently Engaged Woman Is Afraid She Might Upset Her

Weddings are special, not just for the bride and groom but for their best friends, too.

If you had a friend who got engaged before you, would you wait for her to set a date for her wedding before setting a date for your own wedding? Or would you go ahead and start planning your wedding regardless of your friend’s plans?

This woman got engaged a year after her best friend, and she’s wondering if she messed up by setting a wedding date so quickly.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for setting a wedding date before my best friend I got engaged 3 days ago! My fiance’s mom started planning wedding dates the night of the engagement. She’s a take-charge kind of lady. She also has already reached out to a venue to set a date for next May.

The date was set so fast.

She did this within 2 days of the engagement, and I’m happy she took charge. I also wasn’t pushing for it, it just happened so fast. I didn’t get to talk to my best friend about it until after it happened.

This woman’s best friend has not set a date for her wedding yet.

My best friend got engaged over a year ago. She was planning to have her wedding next April, but she hasn’t set a date yet. Both of us are still in school. So, next April/May are the only option before our lives get hectic.

She doesn’t know if she did the right thing.

We both know this, and have joked about having a joint wedding and bachelorette. But I know she’s too nice to let me know if she’s actually upset that I set a date first. AITA for setting a date before her? By the way, we have overlapping friends, but 90% live in the area. Under 5 people would be flying out for both weddings.

She doesn’t need to postpone her wedding just because her best friend isn’t married yet.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Indeed. This is true, though.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Someone with a similar experience speaks up.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this user.

As they say, you snooze, you lose!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.