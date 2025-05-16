Her Best Friend Needs Her Support During Emergency Surgery, So This Woman Is Prepared To Drop Everything… Including Her Boyfriend’s Sister’s Wedding

Sometimes life just has a way of making things happen at exactly the wrong time.

AITA for skipping my boyfriend’s twin sister’s wedding to be with my best friend during emergency surgery? I am a 24-year-old woman, and have been with my boyfriend, who is 26, for three years. We moved in together 6 months ago and things have been mostly great. He’s sweet, supportive, and we rarely fight. My boyfriend’s twin sister is getting married next month. They’re super close and I’ve always gotten along with her. The wedding is a huge deal for their family.

Two weeks ago, I found out my best friend since childhood is having emergency surgery the same day as the wedding. She was diagnosed with a rare condition and the surgery date can’t be moved. She doesn’t have family nearby and specifically asked if I could be there when she wakes up. I’m basically the closest thing to family she has.

I told my boyfriend I needed to miss his sister’s wedding and explained why. He completely lost it. Said I was “betraying his family” and that “weddings only happen once.” His sister texted me saying she was “deeply hurt” and that this proves I “don’t value their family.” I tried compromising – attending the ceremony then leaving for the hospital – but was told that’s “even more insulting” than not coming at all. His entire family is now blowing up my phone calling me selfish.

Yesterday, I confirmed with my friend that I’ll be there for her surgery. When I told my boyfriend my decision, he said if I choose my friend over his sister’s wedding, we’re “going to have serious problems.” He’s barely speaking to me now. I feel awful about missing such an important event, but my friend literally has no one else. She’s been there for me through everything and I can’t abandon her during a scary medical crisis. Am I wrong for choosing to be with my friend during her surgery instead of attending my boyfriend’s twin sister’s wedding? AITA?

Let’s be honest, this situation completely sucks.

It sucks for the woman who has to choose between two major events for two people she cares deeply about. It sucks for the boyfriend who wants his girlfriend by his side at a family occasion, and for his sister who wants her loved ones there on her wedding day.

But most of all it sucks for the friend who is basically alone in the face of a serious medical procedure.

Sure she might be being a little over cautious, and skipping out on the wedding when really, her friend would be okay without her – but it’s totally understandable that she doesn’t want to take that chance.

To abandon a friend in a time of need crosses many people’s moral boundaries, and the fact that her boyfriend and his family are expecting her to do just that says more about them than it does about her.

If they can’t deal with her choice?

Well perhaps she’s better off without them.

