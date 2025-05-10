Her Best Friend Wasn’t There For Her After Her Mom’s Demise, And Now She’s Giving Her The Cold Shoulder

When the tough gets going, you find out who your real friends are…

It sounds like that’s what happened in this story…and not in a good way.

Is this woman wrong for how she’s treating the person who is supposed to be her best friend?

Read her story and see what you think.

AITA for Ignoring My Best Friend After She Didn’t Support Me When My Mom Died? “J and I have been best friends since kindergarten. We grew up together, shared everything—family, relationships, life’s ups and downs. My mom treated her like one of her own. She cooked for her, helped her with school, and gave her the love she didn’t always get at home.

Then, out of nowhere, my mom passed away from cardiac arrest at just 56. It was sudden, completely unexpected, and happened right after I found out I was pregnant. Just 12 days before she passed away, she was celebrating the pregnancy with us, so excited to meet our baby. It still feels unfair that she never got the chance. J was one of the first people I told about my pregnancy—even before my mom. She was ecstatic, calling my baby her daughter’s“cousin.” That’s how close we were.

But when my mom passed, J was on vacation. My husband told her, and she never even sent a text, let alone called. Meanwhile, she kept posting selfies and thirst traps like nothing had happened. She got back home on a Wednesday but didn’t come see me until Saturday. When she finally did, all she had were excuses—she “didn’t know what to say” and “didn’t know how to comfort me.”

Since then, I’ve pulled back from her. She’s noticed and has been asking our mutual friends why I’m ignoring her. Some say I should let it go because maybe this was just her way of grieving. Others agree that her reaction was hurtful and disrespectful. I can’t shake the feeling that when I needed her most, she wasn’t there—not for me, not for my mom’s memory. AITA for ignoring her?”

These two “friends” have some serious issues to work out.

