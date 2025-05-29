Her Boyfriend Wanted To Name Their Baby After A Fictional Character, But She Loathes That Book And Won’t Give In

Choosing a baby name should be a shared decision.

This young woman is 35 weeks pregnant with her boyfriend’s child.

He insists on naming their daughter Renesmae after a Twilight character.

She doesn’t like the name but wonders if she should give in and let him have his way.

Read the full story below to see what happened.

AITA for not letting my boyfriend name our daughter Renesmae? My boyfriend and I are both 18. I am 35 weeks pregnant with our daughter. Since the day I found out we were having a girl, he was hell bent on naming her Renesmae. He absolutely refuses to compromise.

This woman hates the name her boyfriend suggests.

He’s a massive twilight fan. I personally hate it and would much rather that we don’t name our baby after a fictional character. It kinda hit boiling point last night. For weeks, I’ve been telling him we are coming up with something else because I’m not naming my child that.

She saw that he had already announced the name on Instagram.

I went onto Instagram where he had posted a picture of us and said in the caption “I can’t wait to meet you Renesmae.” I got really, really mad by this. I told him to delete that, or change the caption because I’m not naming our daughter that.

She told him to delete the post or get out of her house.

He refused, saying his friends knew now, so we had to stick with it. I said, “I haven’t agreed to naming our daughter after some stupid made up character. Especially from the worst books ever made. Delete the post now or get the hell out of my house.”

Her parents think she should just give in and not be a jerk.

He left to spend the night at a friend’s house. My parents who heard the argument said I should just let him name our daughter that, saying it probably means a lot to him and that I’m being an unreasonable jerk. AITA?

She’s the mom. She should definitely have some say in what she names her daughter.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another harsh but truthful remark.

People are calling out the boyfriend.

This person shares the standard rule for baby naming.

And finally, some more funny baby names over here.

Compromise is key, especially when it comes to naming a child.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.