Her Boss Treated Everyone Horribly, So She Told Another Company They Shouldn’t Hire Him

Ugh, working for a jerk is THE WORST.

But we’ve all been there at one point or another!

Check out what this Reddit user did after their boss turned out to be quite a creep.

Start now!

My ex-boss was a jerk, so I helped him lose an interview. “My younger sister, Layla (fake name), and I both worked in different departments at a Big Grocery Chain (BGC for short). Eventually after a few years, my department got dissolved. I basically got thrown into a new department that I couldn’t stand, so I ended up quitting and finding a new job as a cashier at Tiny Health Food Store (THFS). Layla on the other hand ended up thriving at BGC. She was (and is) smart and ambitious, so she began to work up the ranks at BGC. Eventually she landed in a new position where she worked closely with HR and the hiring process.

It seemed to be going well..

So back to me at THFS. I ended up loving the store, and eventually worked up the ranks myself to manage the entire grocery department. All the staff were super chill and easy to get along with and passionate, except one person, the assistant store manager we’ll call Jeff (fake name). So Jeff was not exactly a jerk right off the bat, but over time he did things that made me begin to dislike him. For example, he would tell staff off for talking too much and not working, even though he would always stand around and talk with random people instead of working most days.

He sounds like a real charmer!

He was also lazy about training staff but then would get mad that they didn’t know how to do things. He was also not professional: he would always share his unwanted political opinions (he was very right wing libertarian when most staff were more left-leaning) and his thoughts on the Covid vaccine (he literally said “I shouldn’t have to get vaccinated just because fat people won’t stop eating Twinkies.” yikes). He also had a crush on one of the female managers and was constantly talking to her and flirting with her, which she didn’t appreciate. He also would talk badly about the store manager behind his back, and tell us all how he would run the store way better if he was in charge. For some reason he decided he didn’t like me pretty early on, probably because I am an expert at gray rocking around the “Jeffs” of this world. When I applied to become the grocery department manager after working as the assistant manager of the department for a full year, he literally came up to me and told me who else applied. How he didn’t think I would get the job because everyone else who applied was so much more qualified (I did, lol, because the Store Manager knew Jeff was an idiot). After my promotion, he would often criticize how I was managing the department even though it was his job to train me (he barely did any training at all so I literally had to teach myself how to do almost everything). Any positive improvements I made were completely ignored, such as the fact sales in my department increased while I was managing the department and numerous customers were complimenting the fact I was bringing in new products. To Jeff, my management wasn’t that great and it would have been way better if he had gotten to pick who got my job.

This guy had to go!

Here’s how he became the ex-boss: three or four employees (including female manager he was harassing and myself) ended reporting him to HR for harassment and other unprofessionalism. Jeff either got fired or quit during the investigation, I never really bothered to find out because I was mainly happy he was no longer there. It was like the clouds parted, the sun came out and the morale of the store shot up. Someone new took Jeff’s job, and began doing a fantastic job as assistant store manager by actually training people and building a positive work environment by giving people constructive criticism rather than gossiping about them constantly. Sales also improved (something Jeff claimed would not happen, because he acted like the whole store would fall apart without him there) and everything was great.

Well, what a coincidence!

We all just forgot about him. Until one day, months after Jeff’s disappearance, Layla called while I was work. I went on my lunch break and called her back and she says, “Hey we’re looking at resumes from people applying for [some big management position at BGC] and there’s one that says he worked at THFS for 6 years, so I wanted to know if you worked with him and if he’s a good employee.” “Is his name Jeff [last name]?” I asked. “Yes?” she said. Now I know technically I was not listed as a reference or Jeff’s supervisor, so you’re probably wondering why I got the call. Basically, the BGC management remembered I was Layla’s sister and that I was a good former employee. Apparently Layla had been spreading positive rumors after I left about me getting promoted to manager at THFS and doing a fantastic job because she was hoping to get them to ask me to come back to BGC. So when a former employee of THFS applied, apparently they thought I was the best person at THFS to ask. Now, I also didn’t want my sister working around Jeff, so I did my best make sure he was not an attractive candidate at all. To avoid sounding too disgruntled or negative, I started with how Jeff was good at some parts of his job.

But…

In between the “good” parts, I sprinkled in little bits about how he was a jerk, he was negative, overly critical, unprofessional, and bad-talked upper management. I finally added that he ALLEGEDLY may have harassed female employees (full emphasis because I didn’t want to get sued). By the time I was done, my lunch break was then over, so I had to go back to work. Layla texted me five minutes later that the BGC Store Manager wasn’t even going to bother giving Jeff an interview. According to LinkedIn, he still hasn’t found a job.”

Here’s how Reddit users responded.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader shared a story.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

This is called KARMA, my friends…

And it always shows up eventually.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.