Her Boyfriend Chose To Get Back Together With His Ex, So She Took His iPod And Made Sure All His Playlists Were Ruined

Some betrayals happen slowly over time, while others hit as abruptly as a slammed door.

When her boyfriend chose to rekindle with an old lover and leave her behind, she found a clever way to make sure his prized playlists would never sound the same again.



Revenge for leaving me in a cruel way I (51F) had a relationship with a guy (53M). In the past, he had an ex-girlfriend (40ish) from Russia who came to our country by marrying a much older man. She had an affair with my ex-boyfriend for 1–2 years, and she ended it abruptly. She was a coworker.

But her relationship with him seemed to be going better.

Fast forward to our relationship: everything went well. One evening he had a BBQ with his company. I was with friends, and he wanted to pick me up, and we wanted to sleep at my place. I had arranged some stuff for a romantic night and was looking forward to him picking me up.

Until he started behaving strangely.

He didn’t arrive on time. I was a bit worried but thought, “OK, maybe he’s a bit busy there.”

It turns out, there was something tying him up.

He called around 45 minutes after the time he was supposed to pick me up and just said, “I’ve met my ex-girlfriend, we started talking, now I’m in the car and we’re driving to a place to clear up things. Tomorrow I will call you and we’ll talk” This is, in my country, the abbreviation for breaking up.

This betrayal hurt big time.

The next day we were invited to a wedding, and I went alone, in complete shock, because I knew he had spent the night with her. After getting the slightest chance of getting together again, he dropped me like a hot potato.

But she soon found a way to retaliate against his cruelty.

I still had an iPod of his, filled with around 64GB of music. Back then, there was no cloud, so you had to connect your device to your computer, and uploading 64GB took several hours. He had a PIN code on his maximum volume to protect his ears (the PIN was his birthday), so I set the maximum volume to zero, set another code, and gave it back to him.

Turns out, this code had some emotional significance.

He was unable to hear anything and had no idea which code I set, so he had to reset the whole iPod to factory settings and put all the music back on, which took around 5–6 hours back then. The PIN I set? The date he dumped me out of the blue. He could have guessed. 🤷🏼‍♀️

What a way to get revenge!









She didn’t yell, argue or chase after answers.

Instead, she found another way to get his attention.

Turns out, silence speaks louder than words!

