Her Boyfriend Forgot To Tell Her That He Got Into A Specific University Program, So She Got Upset He Didn’t Share His News

AITAH for being upset when my boyfriend forgets to tell me important news? This is not an uncommon occurrence in our relationship, and when it happens, it upsets me greatly. I know my boyfriend loves me very much, and I know it’s not intentional behavior.

This woman has been supportive of her boyfriend’s university goal.

My boyfriend has been in community college for two years. His goal is to get into an engineering program at the university. It has been a very long road for him, and he has been worried about not getting into his program. I have helped and supported him every step of the way, and I am just as invested in the outcome as he is.

She found out he had already heard from the university.

Yesterday, he starts telling me this story about his classmate, and his classmate didn’t get into his preferred program at the university. ‘Wait,” I said, “Did you already hear back from admissions?” He said, “Oh, yeah. Didn’t I tell you?”

She felt upset.

He said it without much emotion. No surprise at all. Just, “Oh yeah, by the way… “ I was immediately very hurt and upset.

He forgot to tell her.

He clearly forgot to tell me. I’ll stop the story here to ask, AITA for being upset about this situation? He says there is no reason to be upset. He simply forgot. He still loves me, and it was a meaningless omission.

I said, “Why didn’t you tell me?” He said, “I’m telling you now!”

But she wasn’t satisfied with his response.

To me, these are two very different things. One is telling me because he knows I have been waiting for the news. I was nervously and excitedly waiting, I might add. And the other is me having to ask when I discovered he already found out, and he found out a couple days ago.

Considering how much she wanted to know the news, he should’ve told her right away. It’s hard to forget to tell someone you love big news like that!

Let's read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

While this person gives their honest opinion.

Communication is a major issue, says this person.

This person thinks a forgetful partner can be a problem.

Meanwhile, someone who forgets things constantly speaks up.

Keeping your partner in the loop about big life events is pretty standard.

