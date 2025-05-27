Her Brother Is Always Forcing Family To Watch His Child While He Goes Out To Have Fun, And It’s Making Her Resentful

Helping family members out is a good thing, especially when they are busy and have young children.

AITAH if I kinda don’t like my 4 year old niece because of her dad’s actions? I am a female that lives with my mom, brother, his daughter and my little sister. Ever since my brother moved in with his daughter a few years ago he forces everyone to take care of his daughter while he goes out with his girlfriend, friends, etc. Even when she’s sick he just doesnt care and goes sleep at his girlfriend’s house. Like come on, you have a daughter take care of her first.

I already told him once that I don’t like the fact that sometimes I have to change my plans and adapt my days just to take care of my niece and I told him that if he doesnt take care of his daughter than he should give custody to her mother. He got upset and we didn’t speak with each other for about three months.

I also already told him that I have a big emotional instability (that makes me stay angry very fast so if something doesnt go my way I get frustrated and eventually get mad) and I refused to take my niece to school but he never respects that.

I’m tired and I’m projecting the father’s mistakes onto the daughter and I’m kind of tired of her and for all I care she could disappear. I know this seems bad but I’m really tired and maybe I should seek for professional help . Everyday we have to go pick her from school and I am just tired of it.

My mom was starting new job in the same place as him and he went and talked to her boss so that she would start the job 1 week later just to take care of his daughter instead of leaving her with her mom. AITA?

She needs to set some firm boundaries with her brother.

