Her Daughter Changed Plans To Avoid Sweating Around Her Boyfriend, So She Questioned Whether The Relationship Was Healthy

As a parent, it’s never easy watching your child be mistreated, even when your children are adults.

So when one mother heard what her daughter’s boyfriend said, she couldn’t help but question if he truly valued her.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for advising my daughter to dump her boyfriend because he said she got too sweaty and stinky while they were attending a wedding ? I (47f) try not to be an overbearing mom to my adult daughters. One of my nieces got married in March, and my daughter Stacey (25f) brought her boyfriend Nick (25m).

But soon the cracks began to show in Stacey and Nick’s relationship.

Fast forward to last Sunday — I wanted to spend time with my daughter at a park. She told me she didn’t want to go, and I asked her why. She said she’s afraid she’ll get too sweaty and stinky.

The mother probes further and discovers something troubling.

I asked her who told her that, and she said Nick told her that when they attended her cousin’s wedding. I know my daughter sweats a lot and easily builds up a smell. The same thing happens with me.

The mother makes a gentle suggestion.

I told my daughter that maybe Nick isn’t the right guy for her. I told her that I have the same issue, and my husband Sean (48m), her father, doesn’t complain.

And her daughter ends up taking her up on it.

My daughter ended up breaking up with him. It breaks my heart to see her cry. Did I overstep? AITA?

She never meant to cause her daughter pain; she just wanted to open her eyes.

It became evident this guy didn’t have the gentle touch that’s vital for navigating conflict in relationships.

She saw a red flag and she chose not to stay quiet about it.

One day soon, her daughter may thank her for the perspective.

A little heartbreak now might save a lifetime of unhappiness later.

