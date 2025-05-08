Her Dog Would Always Growl At Her Boyfriend, So Her Boyfriend Said She Had To Choose Between Him And Her Dog

Dogs love unconditionally.

What would you do if you had a dog who loved you unconditionally but always growled at your boyfriend?

That’s the situation this woman found herself in, and her boyfriend finally couldn’t stand it anymore. He told her to choose between him and the dog.

Now, she’s wondering if she made the wrong choice.

Did she make the right decision? Check out the full story and find out.

AITA for breaking up with my ex over my dog. I (29F) adopted this 8-week-old puppy when I was still with my ex (26M). He was around when I got my puppy, a German Shepherd. As a puppy, I would take him everywhere. I also socialize and train him.

This woman’s dog doesn’t like her boyfriend.

After having him for 3 months, my puppy would growl anytime my ex would come over. He never did this to anyone else, not even a stranger. Anytime he would come into the house, my dog would go to the other side of the room. He would be watching my ex the whole time. Anytime my ex would try to pet him, he would growl and back away from him.

So her boyfriend asked her to get rid of the dog.

My ex wanted me to get rid of the dog because he didn’t like him. Let it be known, this dog gave me huge security since I live alone. I always went on walks at night with him. I love night walks. I live in a really small town with very little lighting.

She chose the dog and broke up with him.

I told him that I wasn’t getting rid of the dog. He made me choose between him or the dog. I chose the dog. Dogs have a sense we don’t have, and based on how my dog acted towards him, made my decision easier. Especially since my dog loves people, even strangers. AITA?

She made her choice. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user makes a good point.

While this person shares an honest assumption.

Making her choose is ridiculous, says this person.

People think he did something to the dog.

Finally, this person says she made the right call.

Looks like the dog is probably trying to protect her from the ex.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.