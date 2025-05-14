Her Ex-Partner Insisted On Tracking Their Son During An International Trip, So One Mother Questioned Their Parenting Boundaries
by Benjamin Cottrell
Co-parenting requires lots of compromise, but what happens when the line between concern and control is crossed?
When one mother’s ex insists on tracking their child during an overseas trip, it turns into a battleground over privacy.
Read on for the full story.
AITA for refusing an AirTag?
I am taking my son Jack (8M) on an overseas vacation later this year.
My ex-spouse Richard (45M) has been saying negative things about the trip and is now insistent we place an AirTag in Jack’s shoe so he can track him from his phone.
The two can’t come to an agreement on how to move forward.
It’s created a lot of back and forth with him being very upset.
I’ve traveled with Jack many times without incident, but the badgering from my ex is making me question myself.
AITA?
Some lines just shouldn’t be crossed, especially when it comes to a child’s privacy.
What did Reddit have to say?
Perhaps a compromise could be made here.
This user thinks this mother is right to be weirded out by her ex’s request.
This commenter wonders how healthy constantly tracking your loved ones’ location really is.
Maybe this mother should continue to keep her guard up.
He’ll have to trust she knows how to look out for her son’s best interests.
