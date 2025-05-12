Her Friend Asked Her To Be The Godmother To Her Baby, But She Didn’t Know That Meant Her Friend Expected Her To Babysit

There are different expectations from different people when it comes to how involved they want godparents to be for their kids.

AITA for refusing to take care of my newborn godson? “Last summer, my friend unexpectedly announced that she was pregnant with her boyfriend and the baby was due in December. I was really excited for them, since I knew they were planning to have children in the near future. We had discussed before about me being a godmother to their first child, but I really didn’t agree to it, because I’m not exactly fond of children or babies. Shortly after their announcement, they wanted to come by my house as usual, so I didn’t expect anything of it.

When they arrived, they gave me card in an envelope and waited for me open it. My friend had a thrilled look on her face, so I kind of guessed what it was about. In the card they asked me to become their baby’s godmother. I really wanted time to think about this decision, but I the look on her face made me agree to it. I knew I would hurt her feelings if I didn’t.

When they left, I tried to calm my anxious mind by thinking that it wasn’t such a big deal and maybe I should try to be around children more, since several of my friends were having babies. Fast forward to a couple months ago, when it was time for the baby’s baptism. Everything went well and I became his godmother. After the occasion, his mother aka my friend asked me, when I’m available to babysit my new godson.

I was extremely surprised by her question and didn’t initially know what to answer, so I kind of just laughed awkwardly and answered “I don’t know yet”. I got really anxious again, thinking she’s kidding, right? Of course I will sometimes babysit him when he’s older and we can actually do something, but right now as a newborn? She asked again a little bit later and I told her that I don’t know how to take care of a small baby and couldn’t do that for her. She got really upset with me and raised her voice, clearly mad at me. When I left a little after that, I could feel how hurt by this she was. I never ment to hurt her feelings, but I simply cannot agree to what she’s asking from me.

I’m not sure if it’s just our culture / religion, but in my opinion being a godmother doesn’t mean that I’m a free babysitter for a newborn baby, especially when I don’t even know how. Also, at the baptism the baby got a few other godparents, but my friend hasn’t asked the same thing from them. I have always thought that being a godmother means showing up to birthday parties and bringing gifts, maybe sometimes taking the kid out for ice cream or to play in the park. AITA? I don’t want to be a jerk to my friend, but I feel like she’s asking too much from me. I haven’t been able to visit my godson since then, because I’m so afraid of her asking me again.”

