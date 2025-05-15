Her Friends Were Trying To Help Her With A Wound, But She Thinks They Crossed A Line

How far is too far when you’re offering a helping hand?

What if someone, for good reasons or bad, just doesn’t want to be helped?

Well, then you should probably back off.

AITA for freaking out when someone tried to put antiseptic on my knee?

So, I’m with family, enjoying my time with them and having a few glasses of wine, and one of my family knew I had a graze on my knee. They’ve said about putting on some antiseptic on it because it hasn’t healed properly for a while and whilst looking much better, still hasn’t healed fully. because I have concerns about contamination (I have OCD and struggle with using such creams etc) I said no throughout the day and thought that was that.

In the evening. Someone tried to lift up my dress (the graze is on my knee) to put it on. I said no and they still persisted. They don’t know but I’ve had trauma around not being able to say no; so I freaked and pulled away and said “I said no!” and stood up and tried to explain that I said no and that’s all I should need to say to get someone to stop.

And people acted like I was being [a jerk] and that they “don’t know how to handle me” and just didn’t seem to understand why I was upset like, i get that they were just trying to help and they are people I trust and generally feel close to, but they just don’t seem to understand that it was not okay for me in that moment

I know it wasn’t in bad faith or whatever, and it DEFINITELY wasn’t anything untoward, they just wanted to help, i guess i just don’t understand why they won’t even acknowledge point of view? being neurospicy I have been difficult at times, but I feel like this isn’t me being difficult, this is me reacting to trauma. if that makes sense? AITA?

