Her Horrible Husband Failed Miserably When She Asked Him To Babysit Their Kids For A Few Hours, And Now He Blames Her For Being Mad At Him

AITA for blowing up at my husband after being late for son’s camp? I (34F) have been married to my husband (37M) for 8 years and have 3 children (6,4, and 1). I had a cousins baby shower on the same weekend my son was going to an overnight camp. I knew it would be hard on my husband to get him to the camp with the three children so I arranged childcare for the youngest.

I also got everything packed and put out for him for the camp. I left at 10am and the kids had ball hockey at 11:30-12:30 and then had to be at the camp for 6:30. The rest of the day he had nothing else to do.

I asked him to give the kids a bath after ball hockey because they got muddy. At 3:30 I left the baby shower and let him know I would be back at 5:20 and to meet me at my parents at that time (closer to the camp location). At 5:15 I text him and he said the kids were still getting dressed so I instead had to get my mom to drive me back to the house. At this point it’s already after 5:30 and the kids are just getting outside with soaking wet hair. He said he put the kids in the bath a long time ago but “couldn’t” get them out. I exploded on him because how could he not get them out as the parent?

On the way there, already late, I ask where his scout necker is (which was a requirement for identification) and he says he forgot it even though I set it out with all the stuff he was supposed to wear. He says he didn’t know he wore one even though he takes him to scouts every week. Then we get there and he also forgot to bring my son’s jacket or even a sweater (we are in Ontario and it’s still cold here).

I was so upset I didn’t talk to him the whole way home. He says I’m an AH for exploding on him and ruining our night. He says he does way more than most fathers. I am just sick and tired of having to manage everything. Planning and packing every single thing and he is still late and things get forgotten.

I asked what he did all day and he said he “cleaned” and “tried to install a light in my sons room” but the light is sitting in the exact same spot as when I left and the house was a total mess when I got home so I’m not sure what he did that whole time. I’m just tired of everything falling on me and still things like this happening. So Reddit, AITA?

This user states some points that might help this mom navigate this situation.

This user wants to know if the dad has been with the kids all day by himself.

This user knows what the husband thinks is way outdated!

That’s right! This user knows that most fathers would have gotten the task done!

This user knows thinks his argument is weak.

This dad needs to really step up.

