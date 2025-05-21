Her Lazy Coworker Took All The Credit And Did None Of The Work, So One Teen Retail Worker Figured Out How To Turn The Tables

When teenagers start working, they expect to learn, not to be taken advantage of.

One retail worker was left to fend for herself while a lazy coworker manipulated the system for personal gain.

But one day, she cleverly learned how to strike back in a way no one expected.

Read on for the full story!

Retail revenge Back when I was a teenager, I worked at a Sears that was a mall anchor store.

On my first day, I ended up working alone in my department and had no training other than the general store and cash register training. I winged it. Things didn’t get much better.

After a few shifts, I met Lazy Coworker (LC). She disappeared out into the mall for a couple hours.

One day, LC berated me for not doing my inventory sheets and said the department manager was ticked that I was slacking. I had no idea what she was talking about. She then showed me our office and mail cubbies containing the sheets. Remember, I had no departmental training and had no idea we even had an office.

LC continued to disappear during our slow weekday shifts. When the busy weekends rolled around, LC hogged the cash register. A co-worker clued me in: LC was ringing up every customer under her ID so she got all of the pitifully small commissions from them. I also heard rumors that she did returns under other IDs so she wouldn’t get dinged on her commissions (if an item was returned, you lost that commission).

I finally got fed up with LC and started putting all my inventory sheets in her mailbox and ringing up all returns, regardless of who originally rang up the purchase, under her ID. Petty, but it was the only revenge I had as a young kid.

