Her Mom Doesn’t Want Her To Go To A Wedding On Mother’s Day Weekend, But She Wants To Go Anyway

AITA for going to a wedding on Mother’s Day weekend? I (19F) have divorced parents. I live with my mom mostly while I go to school, and I go to my dad’s house on the weekends.

This upcoming weekend is Mother’s Day. It’s also a wedding for someone related to my dad’s wife. I really love their family, and I was super excited to hear about the wedding. All my cousins are going, with whom I am all super close.

We would all get to spend time together in the hotel. The wedding is in a different city. It’s only two hours away, so we would leave Friday, and we’d comeback early Sunday morning. I had already bought a dress since it’s a very fancy wedding.

But my mom made me aware it’s Mother’s Day weekend. She told me I am not allowed to go because we have to spend the whole weekend with her. I really want to go, and I would make sure to be back Sunday so I could spend the day with her.

My dad is saying it’s fine because she had kept us from him on Father’s Day before. But I don’t want to be selfish. I already got her a gift. I would walk in Sunday morning with balloons and flowers. So, WIBTA if I went to the wedding?

