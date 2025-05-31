Her Mom Returned After Abandoning Her When She Was Little, And She Is Unsure If She Wants Her Back In Her Life

When a parent abandons you, it leaves very deep scars.

AITAH for resenting my mom after she abandoned us for her career and came back expecting everything to be fine?

My mom left us when I was just a little kid. I don’t even remember the exact age I was, but I think I was around 7 or 8 when she decided to just up and leave. She was a pretty successful actress, or at least that’s what I was told. Honestly, I didn’t really care about what she was doing with her life because all I cared about was that she wasn’t there anymore.

It has been an emotional rollercoaster.

She didn’t just leave once or twice to go on trips or for work. She completely abandoned us. My dad did everything he could to raise me, but it wasn’t the same. I grew up without a mom and I felt that. It wasn’t like she ever checked in or tried to make contact. We didn’t hear from her for years, not even a birthday card or anything. Just silence. It was like she just forgot we existed and I spent all that time growing up angry, confused, and hurt. Now, fast forward to last week. Out of nowhere, after all these years, my mom shows up at our door. She’s older, kind of worn down, and just… expects everything to be okay. She even wants to come to my graduation, as if she has the right to be there after all this time. I was kind of in shock. I never thought I’d see her again. I can’t let go of how much she hurt me and my dad. I feel like she made a choice to prioritize her career over her family and that’s something I can’t just forget.

The situation is complicated.

She keeps saying that she regrets it, that she was young and naive. She tells me she is sorry and wants to make it up to me, but all I feel is anger. I’ve gotten this far without her, so why should I let her back in? I also feel guilty because everyone is telling me I should give her a second chance, that she’s my mom and I shouldn’t hold onto this bitterness. I want to yell at her and tell her everything I’ve been holding in all these years, but I’m terrified of what that would do to my dad, who’s been nothing but kind and supportive to me. AITA for resenting my mom after she left us and coming back expecting everything to be fine?

Here is what folks are saying.

I think she realized she wanted something from her daughter.

You need to be a special person to morally win your right to attend.

I don’t think his opinion should dictate anything, but I think she should cut off her mom.

That is so sad.

Exactly. She’s trying to rebrand herself and that’s not an apology.

Nice try, “Mom.”

You missed your chance.

