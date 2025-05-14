Her Mother-In-Law Expected Her To Babysit Her Nephew And Niece While She’s 38 Weeks Pregnant, But She Doesn’t Want To Babysit

Being pregnant is already hard enough.

It’s even more exhausting when family members add stress and won’t let your rest!

This woman was finally on her maternity leave at the 38th week of her pregnancy.

She was looking forward to some rest, but her mother-in-law expects her to babysit.

Check out the full story for all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to help look after my husbands niece and nephew when 38 weeks pregnant I’m 38 weeks + 4 days pregnant, and I’m finally on maternity leave since a few days ago. I’ve been in my final year of medical school, so it’s been a bit intense.

This woman was looking forward to some relaxation.

I’ve felt very disconnected from this pregnancy, so I’m looking forward to some time to myself. My mother-in-law came around yesterday and said she’s babysitting the 2 children. They are wild and out of control.

Her mother-in-law wanted her to babysit her niece and nephew.

She said that she’ll pick me up so I can spend the day with them and help entertain them. This really made me angry that she thinks of me as a babysitter, especially at this stage of my pregnancy. She won’t leave me alone to rest.

She doesn’t know if she’s overreacting to an innocent gesture.

Now, I’m questioning if I’m actually the problem. Am I looking beyond something that might be an innocent gesture? Also when she came around, she explained something that also stressed me out. She said she wanted to be in the waiting room whilst I’m giving birth.

