Her Mother-In-Law Knew Full Well She Was Allergic To The Bread, But She Ate It Anyway And Then Blamed Her For Feeling Ill

You know how a lot of people are lactose intolerant but still eat cheese and chocolate and stuff and just deal with the consequences because those foods are so dang good?

It’s understandable to a degree.

But then there’s stories like this, which are just ridiculous.

AITA for making cinnamon bread for my sisters-in-law when my MIL is allergic to cinnamon I (F22) have jumped on the sourdough bread train. I now make the bread we eat instead of buying it, and when I make a loaf of bread, I post a picture of it and post it on my story. I’ve had several people slide up and say they would love a loaf, including my in-laws.

A few years behind the trend, but most of us were terrible at it back then anyway.

Right now, we are home visiting our family. I brought my starter and baking supplies to make loaves for the people who have asked, while staying at my mom’s. For my in-laws, I made 3 loaves. The SILs (high school age) wanted a cinnamon swirl loaf, so that’s what I made for them. My MIL says she is allergic to cinnamon, so I made her 2 small loaves (regular and a cheddar jalapeño). I baked her loaves first to avoid any cross contamination, and I wrapped the cinnamon loaf and put it in its own container separate from the loaves that would go to MIL. When I dropped them off, I made sure to tell them that one loaf was cinnamon.

Then came “the incident.”

Today, while we were there, MIL cut herself a slice of the cinnamon bread saying she wanted to taste it. All of us said she really shouldn’t since she’s allergic to cinnamon. She said she would avoid the cinnamon swirl and just eat the plain bread. After more protest, it was clear that she was not going to listen. She ate it, said it was good, and cut another slice. After a while, nothing happened. My husband and I assumed that maybe she isn’t as allergic as she thought and everything was fine. We went back to my mom’s house, and an hour later both of our phones started blowing up. MIL says I gave her horrible diarrhea with my “nasty bread”, and is now claiming that I tried to poison her by giving them bread that has cinnamon in it.

I’m sorry, what did you think was going to happen?

My husband has pressed that I did everything I needed to do to keep the breads separate, and that eating the cinnamon bread was 100% her choice. She, and now my husbands grandma are adamant that I shouldn’t have brought cinnamon bread into the house at all and I should’ve just told my SILs no. I thought bringing it would be fine. I’ve been there plenty of times when SILs had cinnamon rolls on the stove, or snickerdoodle cookies in a jar. I assumed that she wouldn’t even touch the container because as far as I had seen, she didn’t touch the other stuff.

There really seems only one sensible answer here:

What could you possibly have done differently?

Sounds like somebody with no introspection.

How many warning are necessary?

There’s a lot going on here, and none of it is really about bread.

Why is that always the case?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.