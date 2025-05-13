Her Needy Mom Is Causing Her A Lot Of Stress, So She Wants To Find A New Place To Live Without Her

Ugh, this woman is really going through it…

WIBTA if I told my mom she can’t move in because I’m moving somewhere else? “My mom (50+F) had a bunch of medical problems in 2024. She had 4 strokes and lost both of her feet because of her diabetes. I’ve been her sole caregiver since 2023.

We got evicted and lived in a RV. That’s when my mom lost her feet and had her strokes. I’ve had to take care of her while juggling a full time job and being a full time student (Working on getting my GED and degree). Recently at the start of the year my mom went to a physical rehabilitation center, she constantly blows up my phone and my father’s. She’s constantly trailing off and sometimes completely dropped the conversation when someone walks into her room, or she asks for things constantly knowing well that I’m struggling to keep things a float, asking for me to buy her vapes or to come see her right then and there.

Even calling me during class and work. I’ve been working on having her work on her disability and recently I just found out she’s been neglecting it so bad they had to reject her and we have to start ALL over again. (Over a year or filing for disability and food stamps, wasted). I got home from work today and my mom calls me and tells me that she’s being kicked out of her rehabilitation center in 3 days because her insurance won’t pay for her stay anymore and she needs a place to go and someone to get her. I’m still trying to figure out where me and my dad are going to go because we have to move out of the apartment I’m staying in soon. I want to tell her no she can’t stay because she’s going to get worse, but I know she’ll start crying and it breaks my heart.

But I’m about to be homeless and I don’t even know where I’m going. Plus I feel like I’m going to get mad at her more then happy to see her, she constantly asks for stuff even knowing I’m broke. Even when we lived in the RV she’d wake me up just to ask if my daily pay hit so I can buy her smokes or soda, not groceries, not snacks, not even booze. Just smokes and soda. I’m just now finally getting into the habit of waiting 2 weeks for my next check instead of using daily pay every time I work.”

