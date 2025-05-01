Her Neighbor Refuses To Move A Stroller From In Front Of Her Door, So She Reported It To The Building And Got Screamed At

Living in a building comes with challenges and some of them are hard to reconcile.

AITA for trying to get my neighbors to not block my front door

I live in NYC. I recently moved into a small building, three stories, 6 apartments in total. My apartment is a ground floor unit. Since moving in, a neighbor has been storing their large stroller in front of my front door, which poses problems every time I have to come and go from my apartment. It is also against fire code and explicitly forbidden in the building’s leases. The stroller is there every day, unless their kid decides he doesn’t want to walk.

But that’s just the beginning of this problem.

One day when I heard them leaving it there, I introduced myself and politely said leaving their stroller there was causing me issues and it is against the city’s fire code and asked them to no longer keep their stroller in front of my front door. She gave me excuses that they live on the third floor, but he straight up raised his voice at me while I was holding my infant daughter. The woman said as a compromise she’d fold the stroller when leaving it front of my door. As time went on, the stroller was never folded up and continued to block my door. As it is against fire code and explicitly forbidden in the lease, I decided to reach out to property management for help resolving this issue. I just want to be able to safely come and go from my apartment.

The day the property management enforced this on these neighbors, she rang my doorbell and proceeded to refuse to speak to me and called her mother.

It’s an intense experience.

Her mother then berated me on speaker phone and said I should have spoken to them first, ignoring me when I said I did. She then kind of threatened me saying I “complained about the wrong people.” I was stunned and couldn’t believe this was happening. All I could muster was insisting it is against fire code and no one gets to break fire code. I am baffled by this behavior. I found it a bizarre confrontation and I didn’t know adults could act this way. I’ve never had issues with neighbors before. I have a child younger than their’s and empathize with their situation, but their kid is massive and able to walk. They could just have an umbrella stroller, like I do. I just wanted access to my front door. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Property management needs to know!

But that wouldn’t put the proper channels on your side.

What is she? 5?

That would open a whole other can of worms.

You can’t give people like that the time of day.

I wonder where the neighbor gets her attitude from?

This woman needs to mean up, and quick.

