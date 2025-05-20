Her Nephew Has Been An Absolute Menace At Previous Birthday Parties, So Now He’s Finally Uninvited

Ah, family. There’s nothing else like it, thank god.

Even something as simple as a birthday cake can cause a whole feud.

What would you do if a party guest ate half of an expensive birthday cake before the birthday boy even blew out the candles? Would you be forgiving and buy a new cake, or would you be upset and refuse to invite the guest to any more birthday parties?

One parent is dealing with this exact situation. Let’s see how she’s handling it.

AITA for not inviting my nephew to my son’s birthday party? I (35f) have a son, Cillian (14m) who just recently had a birthday.

The issue stems from his birthday from last year, where we invited all his cousins and his friends to celebrate him. The party went great for the first half, but when it came time to cut the cake I went over to fridge to go get it and saw it was half eaten. I was obviously upset about this because this had been a cake that I had made by a professional baker that cost me around $140 and my son really loved the design.

This is not a laughing matter!

I asked who ate the cake and my sister (44f) laughed it off when her son, Robbie, (16m) told her that he ate the cake because he was hungry. To be clear the cake wasn’t the only food at the party, throughout the party we served many different dishes such as wings, veggie platters, pizzas, chips, and sodas. I was obviously angry that my son couldn’t have his cake and had to quickly go out and by one from Walmart. I’m honestly still shocked that with all the food at the party Robbie still managed to clear half of a huge cake, it was enough to produce about 20 slices.

So now it was time to pay up.

I called my sister later to tell her I wasn’t happy with what her son had done and since I had spent so much money on the cake I expected it back. She then accused me of being fat phobic which absolutely is not true, I have never once discriminated against Robbie at any time, this was just a false accusation. To explain, Robbie has a weight problem and has been having issues with binging since he was around 13 which is why he is about 250 pounds and my sister has never failed to let anyone know of that and expects for everyone to bend over backwards for Robbie since he has it hard.

Cillian doesn’t want Robbie at his party.

This year Cillian wanted to have a friends only party with the exception of 2 cousins, one that only his friends and closest cousins could come to since he hated his party from last year. I asked why and he explained to me that he was embarrassed of Robbie since all he did was poke fun at his friends and him, bring his own uninvited plus one, and obviously he ate some of the cake. I complied and only invited his friends and allowed 2 of his cousins to join as well.

Most of the siblings understood, but then there’s Robbie’s mom…

Luckily some of my siblings were understanding, the only one who had an issue with this was my sister. She called me to ask why Robbie wasn’t invited and I explained to her that Cillian doesn’t want him there because of what he did last year. My sister was infuriated and said she knew we had an issue with her sons weight. Since then she has been ranting all over Facebook and I’ve been getting calls from relatives and this entire situation has been stressing me out. AITA?

The issue isn’t with Robbie’s weight. It’s with Robbie eating an expensive birthday cake before everyone sang happy birthday!

What says Reddit?

Robbie’s behavior is the real problem.

It’s his party, he can defy if he wants to.

No free passes.

Excuses, excuses.

The party will be more fun without him.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.