Her Partner And His Family Stayed Close To His Previous Girlfriend And Left Her Feeling Excluded, So She Wondered If There Was Enough Room In Their Lives For Her

AITA for Feeling Uncomfortable with My Boyfriend’s Relationship with His Ex? So, I’ve been with my boyfriend for about five years, and we moved in together a year ago. He has kids with his ex, and they co-parent.

I’m completely open to them being friends because of their kids, but lately, I’ve been feeling like they’re too close. They talk and laugh together all the time, and I often feel left out.

To give you some context, his family (especially his mom and sisters) has never really been interested in my life. They don’t really ask how I’m doing or involve me in anything. One of his sisters lives with his ex, and the other is best friends with her. Meanwhile, I feel like I’m just on the sidelines.

I recently had surgery, and it seemed like nobody really cared or even asked how I was doing. I can’t help but feel hurt and question whether I’m overreacting or if I’m right to want things to change or if I’m just being too sensitive. AITA?

