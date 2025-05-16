Her Partner Never Replaces The Toilet Paper Roll, So She Replaces It In A Way That Forces Him To Have To Do More Work

If you were in the bathroom and used the last bit of toilet paper on the toilet paper roll, would you replace the toilet paper roll before leaving the bathroom, or would you leave it empty and hope whoever used the bathroom next noticed and grabbed a new roll before it was too late?

In today’s story, one woman’s parter is pretty inconsiderate when it comes to replacing the toilet paper roll, and she’s also not very observant until it’s too late.

Let’s see how this plays out.

I’ve just realised how petty I am – the toilet paper roll My partner never replaces the toilet roll, maybe never learned because before me he was some magical merman whose butt was always cleaned by fish, idk. Leaves the holder empty. Alone. Exposed. Cold. Annoys the madness out of me.

This would be really annoying.

Especially if I don’t notice until I’ve sat.

I resent him for the waddle walk to get new paper. No women wants the penguin as their spirit bird.

She has found a way to get back at him.

So recently when I replace the roll I put it on the wrong way and leave the roll unstarted. It looks immaculate. This way he 1. Tries to use nice, pristine new roll. 2 Realizes he can’t find the end. 3. Tries tearing the edge the right way around, which doesn’t work.

This is the final step…

4 either hacks into it sideways like some dyslexic bear or pulls the roll off, finds the end, tears it properly, and puts it back on.

Just how I have asked him to do but he ‘doesn’t remember’ to actually do. But this way was 8 times as long and meant I stole 15 mins of his poop game time. Justice.

She’s basically tricking him into having to replace the toilet paper roll even though she technically replaced it.

I wonder if he’ll ever learn from this and start replacing it himself.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I like this idea!

I have a stand like this too.

This woman’s boyfriend did the same thing, but she had another way of getting revenge.

Another person really liked OP’s phrasing.

Replacing an empty toilet paper roll is not that hard.

Why is this still a thing that happens?

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.