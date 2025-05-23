Her Scuba Instructor Friend Treats Her Customers Terribly, So She Told People To Avoid Her Business

If I was a business owner, I’d be falling all over myself to be nice to customers and to make sure they were satisfied.

But hey, what do I know?!?!

Maybe being a jerk to people is the best way to grow a company…

Either way, read this story from Reddit and check out how this woman got even with a friend who sounds like a real piece of work.

Island revenge. “My ex-best friend was a full blown grandiose narcissist. I’m talking about someone who refers to herself unironically as an “Alpha.” She’s a dive instructor, and she was given the nickname “Hitler” in her dive school and she was proud of that.

She sounds delightful!

She’s very charismatic, and has created a small cult around her on the island she works on. These people are cut off from the rest of the world, and every year when I visit the island I’ve seen them getting more and more in her service, and the ones who don’t fall in line become social pariahs. It’s a small island with few permanent residents, and no one wants to be socially isolated, so they tow her line. Well, today an old Dean of mine reached out to me. She knows I’m an active diver and she wanted some advice on who to dive with on this island as she’s planning a trip. Now, for over the last decade I have been steadily channeling work Alpha’s way. I did the math and thanks to me, over the years, 14 people have dived with her – my friends and family – and at least 6 of those have been repeat customers. Diving is an expensive hobby, and she’s made a pretty package through me. She also gets commissions on accommodations, etc. when people book through her.

She needed to be put in her place.

Despite all this, she has behaved very unprofessionally with me on my last several trips, doing things like screaming at me in the dive shop or on the boat, in front of other people, and one time even kicking me off the boat for someone else because she “double booked”. Totally unprovoked and totally unprofessional. It’s almost like she was testing how far she could push me. Well, she pushed me too far, I snapped and ended the relationship.

Time to spread the word!

So I sent my Dean a detailed email about the best dive schools, where to stay, where to eat, how to get around etc. I ranked Alpha’s dive school 3rd in my list, a ranking Trip Advisor agrees with. And I left a small note at the bottom – if you do dive there, steer clear of this instructor. It’s not much. But I feels good. After 10+ years of championing someone and getting treated like **** in return, it felt like a victory.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user offered some advice.

And one individual shared their thoughts.

It’s hard to believe that some business owners behave this way…

But according to Reddit, they’re everywhere.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.