Her Sister Cheated On Her Best Friend, So She Refused To Offer Her Sister A Place To Stay And Defended Her Friend Instead

Loyalty to family doesn’t always come easy, especially when it clashes with personal values.

When her sister betrayed her best friend, one woman was forced to decide which bond meant more to her.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not letting my sister move in after she cheated on my best friend? My sister (22F) was engaged to my best friend (24M). They’ve been together for 4 years, and I was actually the one who introduced them. Last week, he caught her cheating. It destroyed him completely, and he kicked her out of their apartment immediately.

But when her sister asked her for a place to stay, she had a tough choice to make.

Now she’s homeless and asked to crash at my place until she figures things out. I told her no. She broke my best friend’s heart, betrayed his trust, and honestly, I just don’t want her around right now.

The rest of the family wasn’t happy with this decision.

My parents and family are furious at me, saying family should always come first, no matter what mistakes she made. I’m getting bombarded with angry messages, calling me cold and selfish for “choosing a friend over my own sister.”

She isn’t sure how to proceed next.

I’m torn. On one hand, she’s family. On the other, she really hurt someone who means the world to me. AITA for not letting her stay with me?

She doesn’t want any harm to come to her sister, but she also feels a duty to protect her friend.

What did Reddit make of all this?

If her family wants to support her sister so bad, then they should step up and take her in themselves.

It’s interesting all of the pressure is on one person’s shoulders to take in the sister.

The rest of the family’s hypocrisy is astounding.

Her family should understand what a difficult position she’s been put in here.

She chose to shut the door to her sister, not necessarily out of cruelty, but out of principle.

Turns out, blood wasn’t thicker than heartbreak.

