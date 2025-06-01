Her Sister Keeps Telling Her To Babysit With No Warning, And She Finally Called Her Out On It

Having a sibling has lots of perks. You can help each other and be there for each other.

But it can be a toxic relationship, too.

See what this sister is dealing with.

AITAH for telling my sister I’m not her free babysitter after she guilt-tripped me over my dream trip?

My sister has two kids, 4 and 6, and constantly hits me up for last-minute babysitting. I’m talking weekends, weeknights, even when I’ve said I’m busy.

So she’s taking charge.

I love my niblings, but I’ve missed out on plans so many times because she pulls the “But faaaamily” card. Here’s where it blew up: I finally booked my first-ever solo trip to Europe—something I’ve saved for five years to do. When I told her, she got ticked and said, “You’d rather waste money on vacation than help me? You’re so selfish.” I was shocked but went anyway (zero regrets, it was amazing).

Unfortunately, the drama continues.

Cut to this weekend: She texts, “We need a break, take the kids Saturday.” I said no—I’m jet-lagged and swamped with work. Cue the tantrum: “You’re holding a grudge! You’re an awful aunt!” Now our parents are blowing up my phone saying I’m “too harsh” and need to “support her more.” AITAH for finally putting my foot down? Or am I supposed to be her on-call babysitter forever because she chose to have kids?

Here is what people are saying.

It’s weird how many people don’t get this.

Sometimes literally turning off is necessary.

Exactly. They have been so disrespectful.

A good idea.

Parents need to walk the walk.

Your sister is not your servant.

Period.

