Her Sister Needed A Place For Herself And Her Kids, But Her Child-Free Guest Room Is Off Limits

AITA for not letting my sister’s kids stay in my no kid guest room?

I have a guest room in my house that’s kind of my little haven. It’s got a white couch, light rugs, some fragile souvenirs from my travels, etc. I’m childfree by choice and like to keep the space adult only. Anyone who visits knows this. It’s not a secret. My sister has two young kids and when she visits, she’s always stayed at a hotel nearby without issue.

Last weekend she called saying she was coming into town last minute and needed a place to crash because all the hotels were apparently booked. I told her she could stay with me, but the kids couldn’t. I offered to help her find an Airbnb or even help cover part of the cost, but she got mad and said I was choosing my furniture over her family. She hung up and now won’t return my texts. Our parents are also chiming in saying I should’ve just made an exception for family and that I’m being too rigid. For me it’s not about hating kids. It’s about not wanting my stuff destroyed or constantly worrying about what’s going to get broken.

It’s happened before with other people’s kids. I feel like I’ve been really clear about my boundaries and it’s not like she didn’t have other options. She just didn’t like them. Now I’m the villain for not bending over backwards on short notice? AITA for sticking to my no kid policy in my own home even when it meant turning away my sister and her kids?

