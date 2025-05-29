Her Sister Sent Her A Wishlist For Mother’s Day, But She Doesn’t Think She Should Have To Get Her Sister A Mother’s Day Gift

Mother’s Day is a day to honor all mothers.

AITAH for telling my sister I don’t need to get her anything for Mother’s Day? My sister has a baby boy. He’s about a year and a half, so this is her second Mother’s Day. And for some reason, this year, she texted my dad and I. She said, “Oh, btw, this is what I want for Mother’s Day.” It was as if it’s another holiday that requires a wishlist.

I replied and said, “You’re not my mom.” And I was only half joking, but now she’s upset because she says I should be celebrating her and the life she gave, which is my nephew.

I love my nephew to bits, but I don’t feel like I should have any obligation. It’s not my responsibility to shower this girl with gifts.

And she hasn’t even gotten anything for our mom this year. I’m always the one that has to pay for the gifts, and everything my sister asks expensive gifts. It’s always at least $100.

I think it’s fair to believe that I don’t need to shop from a wishlist unless I made you a mom or you’re my mom directly. A nice gesture of some flowers or something cute is enough. But AITA?

It’s called Mother’s Day, not Sibling’s Day.

