Her Sister Sent Her A Wishlist For Mother’s Day, But She Doesn’t Think She Should Have To Get Her Sister A Mother’s Day Gift

by Heide Lazaro

Mother’s Day is a day to honor all mothers.

This woman received a wishlist from her sister for Mother’s Day.

It seems that her sister expects her to get her a Mother’s Day gift, but she doesn’t think she should have to since her sister is not her mom.

Check out the full story below.

AITAH for telling my sister I don’t need to get her anything for Mother’s Day?

My sister has a baby boy.

He’s about a year and a half, so this is her second Mother’s Day.

And for some reason, this year, she texted my dad and I. She said, “Oh, btw, this is what I want for Mother’s Day.”

It was as if it’s another holiday that requires a wishlist.

This woman’s sister wanted to be celebrated for Mother’s Day.

I replied and said, “You’re not my mom.”

And I was only half joking, but now she’s upset because she says I should be celebrating her and the life she gave, which is my nephew.

But giving her sister gifts is not her responsibility.

I love my nephew to bits, but I don’t feel like I should have any obligation.

It’s not my responsibility to shower this girl with gifts.

Her sister always asks for expensive gifts.

And she hasn’t even gotten anything for our mom this year.

I’m always the one that has to pay for the gifts, and everything my sister asks expensive gifts.

It’s always at least $100.

She doesn’t think it’s fair.

I think it’s fair to believe that I don’t need to shop from a wishlist unless I made you a mom or you’re my mom directly.

A nice gesture of some flowers or something cute is enough.

But AITA?

She doesn’t have to get her sister a Mother’s Day gift.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user says the sister is insane.

Screenshot 2025 05 12 at 11.20.46 PM Her Sister Sent Her A Wishlist For Mothers Day, But She Doesnt Think She Should Have To Get Her Sister A Mothers Day Gift

Here’s a hilarious comment.

Screenshot 2025 05 12 at 11.21.31 PM Her Sister Sent Her A Wishlist For Mothers Day, But She Doesnt Think She Should Have To Get Her Sister A Mothers Day Gift

The sister is greedy, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 05 12 at 11.22.09 PM Her Sister Sent Her A Wishlist For Mothers Day, But She Doesnt Think She Should Have To Get Her Sister A Mothers Day Gift

This user gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2025 05 12 at 11.23.12 PM Her Sister Sent Her A Wishlist For Mothers Day, But She Doesnt Think She Should Have To Get Her Sister A Mothers Day Gift

And finally, here’s some useful advice.

Screenshot 2025 05 12 at 11.25.07 PM Her Sister Sent Her A Wishlist For Mothers Day, But She Doesnt Think She Should Have To Get Her Sister A Mothers Day Gift

It’s called Mother’s Day, not Sibling’s Day.

