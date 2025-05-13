Her Sister Wanted Her To Watch Her Three Kids While She Went on Vacation, But She Told Her She Couldn’t Do It

Babysitting one kid is one thing, but watching THREE kids is something totally different.

AITA for refusing to take care of my niece? “I am 19(f) and recently got my own apartment by myself. I live in a very nice 2 bedroom apartment which I worked very hard to get. Now for some more information I have a a collection of katanas (if you don’t know what those are, they basically anime swords). I have about 7 in my living room as part of my decoration.

This weekend my sister’s daughter, 13 y/o, called me asking me if I could keep her for the weekend due to her parents living for vacation to go to Thailand for a week. I agreed cause me and her get along so well and I love her to bits and pieces. I asked my sister if it was okay and she said yes. Now comes Sunday when she was supposed to drop her off. She came her and her husband and they other 2 kids 3 and 6 years I thought they were just dropping off the older one and were taking the other two to stay with my parents.

She came in with 3 bags and a baby bag. I was confused and asked my sister about the baby bag she told me that “Since I was taking my older niece I could take them all”. I told her that I couldn’t due to me first not wanting to have 2 toddlers to take care off for a week while I myself still have school and that my house was not safe.

She knows about my house not being baby proof and that my little nieces are not allowed to just walk around for themselves at my place. She then got super upset and told me I could remove the knives. I told her no and that she should have told me. She asked me what she was supposed to do.

And I told her take them to mom and dad. She told me she couldn’t cause they were in away as well and would only be back in 2 weeks. I told her it wasn’t my problem and that i wouldn’t mind taking my older niece but not the younger ones. She then took all her kids and left. She sent a message on the family group chat saying she’s no longer going to Thailand and that I had ruined her whole trip. The whole family group chat have been on my case about what happened. AITA?”

