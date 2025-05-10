Her Stepdaughter’s Spotty Driving History Made Stepmother Hesitant, So She Questioned Whether It Was Wise To Buy Her A New Car

When it comes to family, sometimes the road to understanding can be a bumpy one.

When one young woman is involved in a series of unfortunate car accidents, one stepmother questions who should be responsible for footing the bill for her next ride — and whether she can really be trusted with one.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not buying my stepdaughter a new car after she’s repeatedly gotten into accidents? My stepdaughter is not a good driver. She was not a good driver when she was a teen, and certainly not as an adult. When she was first learning to drive, she did very fast, hard brakes. She repeatedly left her car’s lights on or left her car unlocked.

The parents set very solid guidelines with her early on.

When she first got her permit at 16, we gave her two rules. We would help buy her first car, but she’d be on her own for car insurance, gas, and upkeep. If she wanted a car, she needed to be the sole caretaker of it, and it was on her to ensure she was taking good care of it. Her brothers had the same rules.

But then, life happened.

Three months into her being 17, she got in her first accident. It was her first time driving in the ice and she slid. Her car hit another car. It was not a serious accident, but it caused roughly $1k in damages. Her car drove for another two months, but the transmission went out eventually. She bought it at roughly 160k miles, so none of us were surprised it didn’t last very long.

That wasn’t the end of it, though.

When she was 19, she was in another car accident. While on the highway, a semi-truck tried to merge while riding next to her. She sped up, and during it, another car tried to merge right as she sped up. The car was totaled. Outside of whiplash and minor wrist injuries, she was okay.

Because of this accident, we made her get her own insurance because our payment went up.

There’s more!

Three weeks ago, she was involved in another accident. Again on the highway, she was passing an on-ramp and a car coming on hydroplaned and lost control of a ladder in the back of its pickup truck. It again totaled her car — it could not leave the scene and we had to get her to bring her back to her college. The other driver broke his collarbone, and she has whiplash, a shoulder injury, and some facial damage that should heal in the next bit. The police officer told her that it was not her fault, but obviously, we have to wait for the insurance to make that call.

She soon came requesting yet another car.

Once she got home from the ER, she asked for us to help her purchase a new car. She said that it’s not practical for her to constantly walk everywhere until she could afford a new car. She makes $21 an hour as a CMA at a nursing home, so it won’t take her long to buy a cheap car.

But this stepparent isn’t so sure she deserves one.

From her apartment, she is about 1.5 miles from college, 0.25 miles from a grocery store, and 4 miles from her job.

I think for the time being, she can walk, ask for rides from friends, or use an app. We don’t have public transportation, but lots of sidewalks. She can walk the entirety from her apartment to class, most of the way to a store, and on and off from her job.

But the couple can’t agree on the best course of action.

My husband wants us to purchase a new car and have her pay us back. I don’t think this is the right move. To date, the only time we have ever helped buy a car is when they all started driving, and we only paid half. She only saved $2k for her first car, so we only gave $4k for a new car. One of her brothers saved up $10k, so we gave $10k. If we start doing this now, we will walk down a very expensive road. I have gotten mixed reactions from others. Thoughts? AITA?

These Redditors seem a bit suspicious of the stepmother’s telling of events.

This commenter questions whether her stepdaughter really is as bad of a driver as she claims.

When it comes to lending money, this user doesn’t see why not.

Maybe there’s more to the story than this stepmother is letting on.

Perhaps a bit of favoritism?

A little more compassion may be just what this relationship needs to thrive.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.