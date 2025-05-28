Her Unemployed Brother Took Advantage Of Her Generosity And Ignored Their Agreement, So She Began To Realize That Kindness Alone Wouldn’t Pay Her Rising Bills

Supporting a loved one during a difficult time is an admirable thing to do, but it can come with hidden costs.

One young woman opened her apartment for her brother after a layoff. But when weeks went by without him holding up his end of the bargain, the apartment began to feel too small for the both of them.

AITA FOR CHARGING MY BROTHER RENT ? I (25F) live in a two-bedroom apartment that I pay for entirely on my own. My older brother (32M) recently got laid off and asked if he could crash with me “just for a few weeks” until he gets back on his feet.

I said yes, of course, but I also told him upfront that after the first two weeks, I’d need him to start contributing something to rent and utilities, even if it’s just a few hundred bucks. Well, it’s been a month.

He hasn’t paid me anything and now acts like I’m being greedy for asking. He says I should just help him out “as family” and that if roles were reversed, he wouldn’t charge me a dime.

But the difference is he’s messy, eats my groceries, and runs the AC all day. My bills have gone up TREMENDOUSLY since he moved in.

I reminded him that I’m not a landlord—I’m a person on a budget who can’t afford to carry someone indefinitely. He accused me of “kicking him while he’s down.” Now my mom is telling me to be more understanding. AITA for expecting rent from my own brother?

